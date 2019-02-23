BATON ROUGE – The state Revenue Estimating Conference’s refusal to recognize a forecast of additional funds for the state prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to introduce an aspirational budget rather than an executive spending plan for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The budget that Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne presented to the Joint Budget Committee in a hearing Feb. 22 at the State Capitol does not include the higher revenue economists projected for the state.

The aspirational budget marked the latest chapter in the standoff between Gov. Edwards and House Republicans over the recognition of additional revenue from an improved economy.

House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, rejected the forecasts of additional funds – as projected by state economists – for four consecutive months. As a result, the state cannot recognize the additional funds into the state coffers when composing a budget.

The state constitution prohibits a budget that includes more spending than the REC recognizes.

Dardenne presented a $31 billion budget on the committee, based on the estimated figures Gov. Edwards expects without approval from the REC.

The figures in the spending plan he deemed “the Twilight Zone budget” would include deep cuts to programs across the board. It would also deny a much-anticipated pay hike for public school teachers and support personnel.

As part of the proposed boost in spending for grades K-12, the governor’s plan includes $140,184,280 to cover increases in teacher pay and an increase in the Minimum Foundation Program, the funding formula for public school systems statewide.

The executive plan also includes a $10.6 million hike in funding for higher education. It would mark the first increase in revenue for Louisiana’s public colleges in 10 years and nine years of budget cuts.

The governor’s plan would also increase TOPS funding by $15.285 million.

The budget without REC’s recognition of additional money would lead to cuts across the board for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The deepest reductions would include 79 percent to the state treasury, 82 percent to environmental quality, 98 percent to insurance, 66 percent to wildlife and fisheries, and 58 percent to public safety, with cuts to other state departments also being listed at 20 percent or less.

“There’s no sense to bring this budget to discussion in the legislature,” Dardenne told the committee. “It would be a divorce from reality, but if the Speaker of the House doesn’t recognize the funds, then money can’t be recognized in this budget.”