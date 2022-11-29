Livingston Parish Public Schools

A newly-formed taxing district approved placing a proposed sales tax on the ballot next year, a tax that, if approved, would be used to fund pay raises for all employees of the Livingston Parish school system.

The Livingston Parish Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) Board of Directors voted 8-1 Monday to seek voter approval of a one-cent sales tax to improve salaries and benefits for employees of the school system, the parish’s largest employer.

