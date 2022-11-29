A newly-formed taxing district approved placing a proposed sales tax on the ballot next year, a tax that, if approved, would be used to fund pay raises for all employees of the Livingston Parish school system.
The Livingston Parish Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) Board of Directors voted 8-1 Monday to seek voter approval of a one-cent sales tax to improve salaries and benefits for employees of the school system, the parish’s largest employer.
If approved, the tax would generate an expected $24 million annually, which would be enough to give at least a 10-percent pay raise to all school employees, with a baseline annual increase of $2,500.
The sales tax, which will likely be on the March 25, 2023, ballot, would be on the books for 20 years. It could not be altered unless brought back before voters.
This marks the most serious action taken by the EFID, which was officially activated in mid-September by an 8-1 vote of the Livingston Parish School Board. Its purpose, according to district leaders, is to explore funding options for improving salaries for the district’s 4,000-plus employees.
Despite being one of the state’s top performing school districts, the Livingston Parish school system ranks among the most underpaid. The local school system ranks 38th in the state for the average teacher pay, coming in at just over $50,000 per year. That ranking drops further when comparing salaries for bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers, and food service workers.
School leaders have pointed to funding sources as the biggest cause for that disparity, citing a May 2022 report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor that ranked Livingston Parish last in the Greater Baton Rouge area for local ad valorem taxes paid per student, at $722. None of the other seven districts were less than $2,000.
Among the 69 districts included in the report, Livingston Parish’s amount of local ad valorem taxes paid per student ranked 65th.
During Monday’s meeting, most of the EFID directors highlighted the “crisis mode” the school district is in amid shortages in teachers and support staff. Those comments echoed similar statements made by school officials over the last year who have called the lack of new teachers “a serious problem,” noting job fairs now yield a few dozen applicants compared to hundreds in previous years.
When asked if the school system should first look for extra funding within its existing budget, Director John Blount said there likely wouldn’t be enough to “sustain” a 10-percent raise across the board.
“Obviously, any reduction in any costs would be fabulous, but to sustain a raise across the board as we’re attempting to do, I think all the avenues have been looked at,” said Blount, who was nominated by School Board member Jeff Cox. “We’re in crisis mode now.”
The proposed one-cent sales tax would be exempted from all groceries, prescriptions, and fuel sales in the parish, according to officials. Also, because the EFID is given “state of emergency” funding status by the State Legislature, the sales tax will not impact those sales taxes levied by local government political entities.
If approved, the tax would go on the books July 1, 2023, the start of fiscal year 2023-24 for the school system. That means pay raises would go into effect for the next school year — and possibly stop the exodus of teachers leaving for higher pay in neighboring school districts.
Currently, the local district ranks last (out of six local districts) in pay for beginning teachers and fifth in pay for teachers with 25 years of experience. The other five districts include Ascension Parish, Central Community Schools, East Baton Rouge Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, and Zachary Community Schools.
Earlier this month, local school leaders pointed to the loss of quality teachers when the Louisiana Department of Education’s statewide accountability report showed a dip in the school system’s ranking. In that report, Livingston Parish fell from its usual place among the 10 highest rated school districts to No. 11, which Superintendent Joe Murphy called “evidence of the crisis we are facing” employing experienced and qualified staff.
In a statement, Director Kayla Johnson, a Livingston Parish realtor, said the “entire parish economy” is built on the school system and that its potential decline could have wide-ranging effects that extend beyond the classroom.
“If our school system continues to lose people and continues to decline, then our parish will become very stagnant and begin losing many of the amenities we have gained over the years – that would mean a loss in retail options, fewer restaurants, less medical resources, and fewer jobs in our communities,” Johnson said.
“What we’re talking about is bigger than just paying teachers.”
Though most directors spoke in favor of placing the tax on the ballot, not all were on board.
Scott Jones, who was selected by District 2 School Board member Kellee Dickerson, cast the lone dissenting vote for placing the tax on the ballot. A local businessman, Jones argued that the school system should first look internally to find money for pay raises, saying “it's not unreasonable” to cut costs from within to fund pay raises.
Jones suggested postponing a vote for up to eight months and hiring a consulting firm to help the district find extra money within the existing budget. He said he has spoken with school employees who want officials “to look at every option” before proposing a sales tax.
“You look at other options that are good for this community and school system, and I think the public will be very supportive of a tax if needed after that,” Jones said.
Jones also cited statistics showing Livingston Parish’s higher-than-average sales tax rate. According to the state’s Sales Tax Handbook, only 11 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes have higher sales tax rates than Livingston Parish. That places Livingston Parish’s rate of 10.95 percent above 83 percent of the state’s parishes and 97 percent of the counties nationwide, the handbook states.
“That’s not something to be proud of,” Jones said. “As a conservative... and business owner and citizen of Livingston Parish, I don’t want to add anymore taxes to the citizens of Livingston Parish unless we absolutely have to, and it is not ‘have to’ at this point.”
In a statement, Murphy said EFID members have met with central office staff and administrators in recent weeks to review budget line items, existing salary structures, current revenue sources, and various pay increase options.
He also stressed that the directors are not passing a tax but giving the public the chance to weigh in.
“Please understand that this EFID board did not vote to levy a sales tax,” Murphy said. “They voted to let the public decide if this tax would pass.”
Murphy also noted that the district would jump to first place in the six-district region in new teacher pay and second place in 25-years-plus teacher pay should the tax pass.
“A one-cent sales tax will give us the funding we need to pay our teachers and staff and grow the instructional staff we need in our system,” Murphy said.
The resolution and cooperative endeavor agreement passed by the EFID Board of Directors will be presented to the Livingston Parish School Board members in December for concurrence.
