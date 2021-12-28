Southeastern Louisiana University recently announced the recipients of the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, the university’s highest honor, during two separate commencement ceremonies in the University Center on Dec. 18.
One of the eight recipients, Mandy Seale, is from Livingston Parish.
The President’s Medal for Academic Excellence goes to students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges: the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; the College of Business; the College of Education; the College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and the College of Science and Technology.
This year’s medal recipients were:
– College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences – history major Alora Thompson of Ponchatoula.
– College of Business – marketing major Emily C. Browning of Baton Rouge; and accounting major Isreal Thacker of Covington.
– College of Education – middle school education major, Mandy Seale of Denham Springs.
– College of Nursing and Health Sciences – kinesiology major Bailey Cyprowski of Prairieville; and communication and sciences and disorders majors Kylee Dupre of Houma; and Kiley Harrelson of Amite.
– College of Science and Technology – biological sciences major Aubree Dillon of Madison, Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.