LIVINGSTON – Three Livingston Parish schools suffered water damage from the rain deluge of June 5-6, but repairs are already being completed, according to the school superintendent.
The School Board endorsed Superintendent Joe Murphy’s declaration of emergency at Thursday’s meeting to help with that process.
“The declaration gives us a little bit of freedom to get contracting services to deal with it in an expeditious manner and limit the damages from the inundation,” Murphy told the board.
The school system did not have to go through a bid process to hire contractors with the emergency declaration.
After the meet, Murphy said speed in responding to the rainwater-turned-floodwater are paramount.
“Three schools got water, probably the maximum we saw was 3 inches,” Murphy said.
“We declared an emergency to begin the process of remediation. We declared it and remediation began the evening of the rain event,” he said.
The goal was to get the water out of the buildings at Denham Spring High, Eastside Elementary and Walker Elementary as fast as possible.
And it paid off; all dryers and dehumidifiers have already been pulled out, Murphy said.
“No contents were lost,” he added.
“We will have no problem being ready for school in August,” Murphy said.
Cleaning floors and replacing baseboards are underway, Sheetrock had to be replaced in only two rooms of the three schools, Murphy said.
At Denham Springs High, the English Department building got water, he said, while Eastside Elementary had some Sheetrock replaced.
Walker Elementary had an office and library take water, he said, and the carpet in the library had to be pulled up.
After the Great Flood of 2016, the school system took out insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which will cover the repair bills, Murphy said.
