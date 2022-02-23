Entergy customers will soon see an increase to their monthly bill for the next 15 years after the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved a cost-recovery measure that’ll reimburse the company $3.2 million for damages from five storms during 2020 and 2021.
Customers will pay around an additional $8 per month for 15 years to pay for damage caused by hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta in 2020, a winter storm in 2021, and Hurricane Ida in 2021.
The new monthly charge could begin as early as May. Entergy has roughly 1 million customers in Louisiana.
The Public Service Commission approved the plan by a 4-1 vote.
In a statement, Entergy officials said the company is still advocating for federal disaster relief and that it will reduce future bill impacts related to Ida “to any extent the company is reimbursed for a portion of storm costs.”
Officials also said Entergy is still seeking federal aid “to bolster existing grid resiliency plans and, ultimately, accelerate efforts to strengthen and harden the electric system ahead of future storms.”
“Doing so will help us restore power quickly and safely and avoid costly restoration efforts; however, it is a long-term commitment and one that will take time,” the company said.
Entergy proposed the surcharge following Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms on record that knocked out power for tens of thousands across Louisiana for weeks following its landfall in late August.
The surcharge is similar to other charges made after hurricanes Katrina, Gustav, Ike and Issac.
In the statement, Entergy said charges for hurricanes Katrina and Rita rolled off bills in 2018 and that the charges for Gustav and Ike are expected to expire in August. While the new monthly charge could be included on bills as early as May, “it’s contingent upon when closing on the financing occurs,” Entergy said.
Entergy estimates that the average effect for a 1,000-kWh residential customer would be around $8 a month.
Below is the entire statement from Entergy:
“On Feb. 23, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved Entergy Louisiana’s request to finance $3.2 billion in storm costs using low-cost bonds through a process called securitization. Securitization permits the costs to be financed with generally lower-cost capital and is projected to save customers billions over the long-term as compared with other methods of financing.
“The costs being financed are related to restoring the electric system after 2020 hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta and the February 2021 winter storms (approximately $2.2 billion), with the remainder being related to replenishing reserves for future storms (approximately $290 million) and creating an escrow addressing a portion of restoration costs following Hurricane Ida (approximately $1 billion).
“Entergy Louisiana is continuing to advocate for federal disaster relief, and to any extent the company is reimbursed for a portion of storm costs, it will reduce future bill impacts related to Ida. In addition, the company is continuing to seek federal aid to bolster existing grid resiliency plans and, ultimately, accelerate efforts to strengthen and harden the electric system ahead of future storms. Doing so will help us restore power quickly and safely and avoid costly restoration efforts; however, it is a long-term commitment and one that will take time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.