Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of stories that will cover the ‘Envision Livingston’ Master Plan. This first story deals with the historical perspective of the plan, as well as the first piece of it’s proposed implementation puzzle - land use and zoning.
In 2013 the Livingston Parish Council, at the time, passed the ‘Envision Livingston’ Master Plan unanimously.
The plan was a result of a $450,000 FEMA grant and nearly two years of steering committee meetings, public input sessions, and open houses that formed a 100+ page document that outlined where the parish came from; what was happening at the time in 2013 in terms of growth; and where the plan believed the parish should venture forward.
That forward plan was divided into seven different categories:
- Land Use & Zoning
- Wastewater
- Trasnportation
- Drainage
- Domestic water provision
- Emergency preparation
- Coastal management
Each section was outlined with how the parish deals with the issue ‘today’ (in 2013); any challenges that the parish would face in pursuing a goal of improvement; why the parish should choose to improve those individual sections; and then a very general step-by-step implementation guide for each idea - which contained strategies, policies, actions, and guidelines.
‘Envision Livingston’ called for the parish to hire a ‘master planner’ position which would take the moves made by the parish council, at the time, and work to implement them.
However, the master plan began on loose ground and didn’t make it very far. After being adopted by resolution, which is non-binding by law, the first move was a motion from then councilman Ronnie Sharp (District 8, Springfield area) to allow individual districts to select their own path with regard to zoning.
That motion carried a second, but died on a 4-4 vote after one councilman abstained due to ‘lack of knowledge of the proposal.’
After that, the master plan was mentioned rarely in passing according to News records of parish council meetings.
The following is a passage from the story, written May 30, 2013 by Mike Dowty of the News, regarding the passage of ‘Envision Livingston’ and the subsequent vote:
Right after a unanimous vote to accept a plan that envisions a zoning corridor along areas adjacent to Interstate 12 and U.S. 190, the Council rejected a proposal by Councilman Ronnie Sharp to allow voters in each ward to pass judgement on their own local zoning laws, if any.
The Council vote on Sharp’s amendment split 4-4, leaving it one short of the minimum five required for passage. Three Council members from the West side of the parish voted against Sharp’s proposal, which drew strenuous objections from Master Plan Steering Committee Chairman John Ware. Sharp found support from the more rural areas in eastern and Southern Livingston Parish as well as from Councilman Jim Norred of Watson. Ricky Goff, who represents the Walker area, abstained after complaining he needed more time to evaluate the details of Sharp’s plan.
Ware argued that voters already have a say in planning because they get to elect and unelect their Council representatives and received ample opportunity to give input for the plan at numerous meetings over the past year.
“I say the people have spoken or had a chance to speak all this time,” Ware said.
Initially, the master plan was focused on an area mentioned in the quote as the ‘economic corridor’ - an area roughly 1.5 miles north and south of Interstate 12, which also included Highway 190.
That corridor focus was to be the ‘face of Livingston Parish’ and provide for strict zoning and infrastructure improvements to ‘welcome visitors into Livingston Parish.’
It was also considered to be the future of the parish in terms of both industrial and commercial growth, which would produce jobs. According to the original Master Plan’s records, the parish was still a bedroom community and the residential growth was not running parallel with sales tax growth - mostly because job creation was not occurring at a rate rapidly enough to keep workers in Livingston Parish - an issue that was discussed in more detail as part of the ‘transportation’ section.
‘Envision Livingston’ said that, at the time, ‘retail follows rooftops’ was not clearly applicable in Livingston Parish.
The economic corridor was the central focus on the land use portion of the implementation strategy. The second portion read:
Create a process of “self-determination,” organized by sub-areas, for the remainder of the parish to determine the extent to which they wish to adopt regulations to increase predictability of future development. Individual sub-areas should be given a reasonable time (say 2 years) to undertake the sub-area self-determination process (modify their plan, and decided on zoning). If a sub-area fails to take any “self-determination” action, the parish may continue to use the Anticipated Land Use Map as a guide for decision-making, and consider adopting zoning.
Although it appears that Sharp’s motion was to enact exactly that, self-determination areas based on council districts, the council - including those in heavily affected areas in western Livingston Parish - squashed the idea.
Now, Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) has resurrected the ‘Envision Livingston’ plan.
At first, Girlinghouse moved to form a master plan committee that would discuss the original parts of the plan and the process of updating them. The committee was originally planned for five members, much like ordinance and finance, but eventually grew into a nine-member board so that all councilmen would have representation.
The committee had a slow start and eventually, through a meeting with Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness director Mark Harrell, decided that they would pursue a grant to start the master plan process over - which would also include a master drainage plan, and a master sewer plan after the ordinance committee punted a proposed ordinance to the master plan committee that would have regulated wastewater ‘package’ plants.
An issue that is discussed in a different part of the master plan.
The price grew from the original $250,000 to ‘upgrade’ the master plan to $1.5 - $2 million, which would have required anywhere from $375,000 to $450,000 in local match.
Those costs increased dramatically with parish wide drainage and sewer plans, due to engineering costs.
After the committee discussed the issue with Parish President Layton Ricks and finance director Jennifer Meyers, it was determined the funds just weren’t there.
Now, Girlinghouse is looking to resume the charge by introducing an ordinance, not a resolution, to adopt ‘Envision Livingston’ and move forward with zoning in individual districts.
The original master plan had suggested that sub-area planning be considered by the 13 former police-jury ward boundaries.
The introduction came as a surprise to several councilmen, due to Girlinghouse’s push to form the master plan committee, so four weeks - as opposed to two - were requested to have time to review the plan before a vote - which will occur Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Policies in the original master plan included adoption of ordinances that would make sure that all future large developments (airports, roads, utilities, and public buildings) as well as capital improvements should demonstrate how they are consistent with the comprehensive master plan, or how the master plan should be altered to meet their needs.
Short-term actions included hiring a full time planner to assist in subarea planning implementation; create and adopt zoning in the economic corridor; and modify regulations for ‘buffer zones’ in the economic corridor for subdivisions to avoid incompatible use issues in the future.
The plan also proposed a parish-municipal partnership to discuss and determine the appropriate growth boundaries for the parish’s cities and discover ways to reduce the conflict between parish and municipal land use standards to encourage orderly growth of cities.
‘Envision Livingston’ said that responsible growth in Livingston Parish would come from expansion of city boundaries, not by expansion of parish services. However, it also stated that the municipal boundaries would not expand for as long as the parish ordinances were less strict than those within city limits.
