With the support of his wife and family, Ernie Drake III proudly announces that he is seeking election as District Judge for Division D of the 21st Judicial Court. This seat becomes available as the honorable Judge Doug Hughes recently announced his retirement. Ernie thanks Judge Hughes for his many years of service and will continue to serve the district with dedication and integrity.
Ernie is a resident of Livingston Parish and is married to Dr. Laura Lynne Drake. They are blessed to have three children: TJ, Gabriel, and Sawyer Kate. The Drakes are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Ernie graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science degree, earned his Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School, and began his law career in 2008. In addition to maintaining his private practice, Ernie serves his community as Magistrate for Ponchatoula Mayor’s Court for the last seven years, attorney for Ponchatoula Area Recreational District, and member of the South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission. He has also served as attorney for the City of Ponchatoula, and is a former board member of the Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce and Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival. Ernie has several years of experience in criminal law serving as a prosecutor in Ponchatoula and more recently as attorney for the Public Defender’s Office. These combined experiences provide the necessary skills to successfully perform the duties of 21st JDC Judge.
“I humbly ask for your careful consideration, prayers, and support for this election," Drake said.
