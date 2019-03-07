LIVINGSTON -- A state work release inmate who escaped from the job Mardi Gras day is back in custody.
Clifton Allen Thams was taken into custody two days after he walked off the job site.
He will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Thames, 28, was reported missing around 10 a.m. March 5. He had been working with the Livingston Transitional Work Program since December 2018.
He was working a construction job at a business along U.S. 190 in Denham Springs. Lock5, LLC, runs the work release program for Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
