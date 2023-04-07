Esther Beauty celebrates one-year anniversary

Esther Beauty celebrated its one-year anniversary with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 31.
The celebration brought together family, friends, Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce officials, dignitaries, and guests.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: April 7, 2023 @ 5:51 pm
Esther Beauty celebrated its one-year anniversary with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 31.
The celebration brought together family, friends, Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce officials, dignitaries, and guests.
The start of the business began when Christy Mackiewicz launched Esther Esthetics & Education and rented a small space inside a salon. Amey Flash-Guitreau rented a spot in the same salon, and a partnership was formed which eventually turned into Esther Salon & Spa.
The business partners now employ multiple educators, cosmetologists, microbladists and estheticians and offer salon and spa services, including facials, waxing, lash tint, massage, hair and makeup, and more. They also offer education in esthetics, medical aesthetics, and cosmetology.
Esther Beauty is located at 1291 Florida Avenue SW, Suite 2 in Denham Springs (inside Sandefer Dental). It can be contacted at (225) 223-9977 or by visiting esthereducation.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.