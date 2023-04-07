Esther Beauty celebrates one-year anniversary

Esther Beauty celebrated its one-year anniversary with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 31, 2023.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Esther Beauty celebrated its one-year anniversary with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 31.

The celebration brought together family, friends, Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce officials, dignitaries, and guests.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.