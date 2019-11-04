EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is directly related to last Thursday's feature on school funding.
DENHAM SPRINGS - At first, the push seemed simple.
Get the schools rebuilt, as quickly as possible, and get the students back home.
But, as the full scope of requirements to "bring those schools back" and the cost of it all started to take shape, the school board administration, individual administrators from the school, and school board members had to accept a reality.
Those schools were not going to come back the same way they were before.
FEMA has a designation, called "substantially damaged," which they issue in the wake of a disaster for certain structures upon which they are responsible. The label comes if a building (the value of the land does not count) would cost over 50 percent of its value to repair.
In the case of the Great Flood of 2016, Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary, and Southside Junior High all fit the "substantially damaged" bill, and were subsequently torn down.
Acquiring that designation, however, was no easy task. Most of the school board officials, and the office of Garret Graves who offered assistance through the process, have said repeatedly that if there was one thing that was true, FEMA was inconsistent.
Due to the nature of 2017, wherein two hurricanes battered both southeast Texas and the Florida panhandle, the school system was constantly rotated through new FEMA staff in the form of auditors and customer service representatives.
Every new staff member had the same request - "Let's start from the beginning."
Eventually, with the help of Graves and the slow-down of "disaster" traffic, Livingston Parish Public Schools was able to push FEMA to make their designation.
But, the real decision came after the FEMA call, where then would the school board go? The option to build the schools back exactly as they were existed, but at the same time it didn't.
Confused? According to Superintendent Joe Murphy, so was the school board, until the rules and regulations were made clear.
Southside Elementary was built in the 1950s, Southside Junior High in the 70s, and Denham Springs Elementary was once the high school until it burned down in the 1930s. Murphy believes the school was rebuilt in 1931.
Despite having some more modern additions to the campus, the fact remained that none of those buildings came "even remotely close," Murphy said, to meeting current building codes - either required by the City of Denham Springs, the Parish of Livingston, the State of Louisiana, FEMA, or the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
"So, even if we built those schools 'as they were,' they wouldn't be (as they were)," Murphy explained. "There'd have to be changes (to meet new building codes)."
Even small architectural and structural changes didn't take into account the requirements from FEMA — that the structure be built to Base Flood Elevation (BFE) plus one foot — or HUD, which required two feet over Base Flood Elevation.
In order to meet FEMA requirements for 90 percent reimbursement of the cost of the new school, raising the structure was paramount. HUD's 10 percent easily covered the extra cost of raising the schools to two feet above BFE.
As negotiations with HUD, FEMA, architects, and engineers were ongoing, public pressure mounted. The demolition of all the schools had begun, but then the land sat fallow.
"When are they going to rebuild those schools? Why haven't the kids gone back to school yet?"
Murphy said the system felt the pressure, but soldiered on down the path it had chosen with the blessing of school board members and administrators.
"I would have rebuilt those schools in a heart beat and gotten those kids back in school as quickly as possible," Murphy said emphatically in an interview with The News, "but it didn't make sense."
Instead, the Denham Springs educational group decided to make lemonade out of lemons. Then assistant superintendent Murphy, school board members, and principals traveled to several sites and a workshop called "Ed Space Conferences."
"We had to be functional architecturally to get the reimbursement money to make this worth it," Murphy explained, "but we also wanted to improve the educational functionality of the buildings.
"How could we best serve these kids?"
Murphy brought up two visits - one in Galveston, Texas; and another in Plaquemines Parish, south of New Orleans.
Galveston provided insight into functional educational spaces, while Plaquemines brought it all together. The schools south of New Orleans had to be rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina ripped through the area, and faced the same FEMA and HUD requirements — giving Livingston Parish school officials a good idea on how to combine the two "functionalities" they required.
With the exception of a few permits, Murphy said, things began to fall into place. Knowledge of the engineering and architectural necessities to build schools two feet above BFE were invaluable in getting paperwork rubber-stamped through both of those governmental offices.
In the case of Southside's new "megacampus," two feet above BFE will push the building nearly nine feet above the ground - offering secure parking for staff underneath. This is a reflection of a similar trend in Plaquemines Parish, where the schools are nearly 12 feet off the ground.
The efforts will bring 21st century learning spaces and brand new schools to Livingston Parish, Murphy said, at almost no cost to the system.
"If the school board members or school administrators want more, it will have to be approved," Murphy explained, "and will come out of the funds set aside for Denham Schools."
New school construction is based on hyper-local sales tax and property tax collection, and every district has their own way of handling those finances. Denham Springs, for example, has another millage tacked onto the regular collections for school construction.
However, the majority of the nearly $80 million of the two campus projects' total cost will be covered by FEMA and HUD. Denham Springs Elementary construction has been bid, and a groundbreaking has begun.
Southside's "Megacampus" will be bid in January, 2020. Both schools are intent on opening for the 2021-2022 school year.
