Everline Coatings holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Everline Coatings held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 9 with members and staff of Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on hand to celebrate.
Family-owned by Jay, Christine and Shana Hartley, Everline Coatings offers a wide range of line striping and pavement maintenance services including asphalt repairs, asphalt sealcoating, crack filling, and more.
