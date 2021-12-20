Typically when a sheriff’s deputy arrives at someone’s house, it isn’t good.
That deputy may be there to serve court documents, make an arrest, or deliver a death notification. Recalling his own days as a deputy, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said most people are guarded when a uniformed officer arrives on their doorstep, knowing that “bad news” is likely to follow.
But Ard said there’s one day a year when deputies aren’t met with anger or fear when they knock on someone’s door. Instead, they are greeted with smiles, hugs, and sometimes tears.
That’s delivery day for the annual Christmas Crusade, a program that has provided holiday gifts to families in need for more than three decades.
Last Friday, the Sheriff’s Office wrapped up another successful year, delivering gifts to hundreds of families across the parish.
“Normally, when you see a unit pull up to your house, it’s not good,” Ard said. “So to be able to drive up in a driveway with gifts and actually be able to have a smile on your face, it’s just different.”
The annual Christmas Crusade has provided gifts to children from low-income families since the late 1980s. It began under former Sheriff Willie Graves in 1987 and has picked up steam in recent years under Jason Ard and his wife Erica, who is “the mastermind” behind the massive undertaking.
Over the years, the program has helped more than 10,000 children from more than 5,000 families. This year’s program was another success: Deputies brought new gifts to more than 1,300 children from 600 families, according to Ard.
“It’s really our chance to give back to the community that trusts us and works well with us,” Ard said. “At the end of the day, our job is to serve and protect them. We see the needs of people when we’re out in the community. Sometimes, one of those needs is Christmas gifts.”
Delivery day is the culmination of a months-long process that begins in October, when Erica Ard begins purchasing presents. Families apply for the program after Thanksgiving, around the time LPSO volunteers spend weekends collecting donations outside of local Walmarts and Bass Pro Shops.
Like every year, donations for this year’s Crusade came from people of all ages and backgrounds, as well as many organizations and businesses.
The Chick-fil-A Leader Academy at Walker High, made of students, donated a check for $2,300 to the Christmas Crusade. Another school, Juban Parc Junior High, collected more than $1,000 worth of toys and has pledged to join the effort again next year.
Live Oak High, French Settlement Elementary, and Frost also made donations, as well as one anonymous teacher and her friends in Watson.
Local clubs, such as the Denham Springs Garden Club and Kiwanis Clubs in Denham Springs and Walker, made their annual donations to the cause. Another organization, Leadership Livingston Alumni, spearheaded a blanket drive this month to donate blankets to the Crusade.
All collections are piled in a building affectionately dubbed “the North Pole,” which is where volunteers sort through the gifts and bag them up.
Each bag was filled with gifts for boys and girls up to 12 years of age. A slip of paper was attached to each bearing the city and address, the parents’ name, a phone number, and which deputy was bringing the bag.
Several businesses make “large monetary donations” to the program, while other donations are smaller — one or two toys — and only what families could afford. But they all add up to make the Christmas Crusade what it is, Ard said.
“The community here understands the program and believes in it,” Ard said. “If it wasn’t for them, this wouldn’t be possible. The citizens, organizations, businesses — everyone pitches in to make this what it is.”
Ard spends much of his time in December visiting with different clubs, organizations, and businesses to drum up support for the program. Though nearly everyone has heard of the Christmas Crusade, he said some people don’t realize how it operates and the time, dedication, and money needed to pull it off.
“People like to hear about the working parts and how it all comes together,” Ard said. “Even though they have heard of it, a lot of them don’t know how it works.”
It all came to fruition last Friday, when dozens of deputies and their families arrived at the Suma Crossing Theater for last-minute instructions from Ard. They then went to the department’s nearby helicopter hangar, which was packed with heavy-duty black bags filled with toys.
Deliveries were made to all corners of the parish, from Denham Springs to Albany and all points in between. Several deputies hit the road with their families, a practice that Ard said makes the experience “even more heartwarming.”
“A lot of deputies have their families with them, and we encourage that because we want them to see what we’re trying to do here, that we are good people who contribute to our community and help people,” Ard said.
This year’s Christmas Crusade carried even greater meaning than in years past as the Sheriff's Office honored Laura James and Robery McKinney, two longtime deputies who died earlier this year from COVID-19.
The families of both deputies assisted in gift deliveries. Every person who participated was given a “Forever Blue Angels” pin in honor of James and McKinney.
“It’s bittersweet, because obviously we miss them and want them to be here,” Ard said. “We know they’re here in spirit.”
The numbers of applicants for the program were down slightly this year compared to previous years, which Ard said is typical following major natural disasters, such as what the parish experienced during Hurricane Ida.
The same thing happened after the Great Flood of 2016, which led to a drop in the number of applications, mostly with people leaving the parish.
“It’s hard to know year by year how many people will apply,” Ard said. “But the program tells me there are years where people do really well and can give, and there are years when people don’t do so well and they rely on the program. Either way, we know it’s very needed every year.”
