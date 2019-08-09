Everyone was in place for the first day of school Friday in Livingston Parish.
“Be careful, watch the roads.”
Calvin Carney’s words to his granddaughter as she walked onto the Walker Freshman High campus were appropriate for the school’s crossing guard.
“It gets pretty hectic in the mornings,” Carney said as he watched traffic pass on Burgess Avenue, waving to some motorists who use the road daily.
The blue flashing on his vehicle told motorists school zones are now in effect.
“Rain or sleet, I’ll be out here,” he said.
Each school year also brings a special challenge to Walker Freshman High.
“We start all over again,” Principal David Clark said, as he prepared for the first day.
“We start something new every year. We learn a new batch of kids,” he said, as the one-grade school sends them to Walker High for the next three years.
It offers a challenge to the teachers and staff, Clark said.
“Like adults, they are all different,” he said.
As students entered the campus, both Clark and Assistant Principal Sammie Lacara directed them to tables in the courtyard. Lacara also told a new ninth-grader and flag team member to take her flag to the front office.
Even though it was the first day of school, students and teachers had a chance to get a head start.
“We get to see them at our meet-and-greet. Yesterday we had a big percentage show up,” said Stacey Viator, principal at Levi Milton Elementary.
“They come in with family and meet their teachers and find their class,” she said.
Students also could drop off their school supplies – “It can be cumbersome,” according to Viator.
By bringing that on Thursday, on the first day of school, “Students just have to come with their backsack. It helps with the anxiety of the kids … and the parents.”
Students began arriving at Doyle High around 7 a.m., with most gathering in the courtyard next to the gym.
While teachers passed out schedules, students greeted one another with high-fives and hugs until the first bell rang a little before 7:30 a.m., drawing a collective groan from the students as they headed to their first-hour classes.
At other schools, it was counting heads.
Springfield Principal Spencer Harris said the school will have 380 to 385 students this year, including a freshman class of 107.
He said enrollment is up by about 20 students over last year.
Harris said the school's theme this year is, “Discover Your Why.”
"I really believe that school is a little more than reading, writing and arithmetic, and we want them to kind of start to understand what they're good at, what they're passionate about and what they can be successful at as they move forward."
Meanwhile, Albany Lower Elementary welcomed around 400 students, not including kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students, who will start school next week.
Friday was the first day students were able to use the school's new building, which features 16 classrooms, a computer lab and two sets of student bathrooms.
Principal Kathy Rodosta said the building is the fruition of a dream put forth by former School Board member Sid Kinchen.
"Our transition time is going to be cut remarkably, because students had to travel all the way down to the end of campus just to go to computer lab and then go all the way back to class," she said.
"This way, they're right there in the hall, so it's easy."
When busloads of students began pulling onto the Doyle Elementary campus before 8 a.m., students were greeted at the entrance by teachers and administrators, including Principal Donna Sibley, before heading to homeroom to await the opening bell.
“Man, you’ve gotten tall,” Sibley said to several students as they walked by.
Kate Pilney’s second-grade classroom at Doyle Elementary started the day by working on a coloring project. After the bell rang, she had the students organize their pencil boxes, though some took a moment to playfully switch the name tags on their desks.
“I hope this isn’t as quiet as y’all can work,” Pilney said with a laugh.
Denham Springs Elementary also held a meet-and-greet for students to meet their teachers and drop off supplies on Thursday before classes started Friday.
“We had about 85 percent of our parents show up, which is fantastic,” Principal Gail DeLee said. “That’s the highest turnout we’ve ever had.”
DeLee said her favorite part of each new school year is the opportunity to watch the students grow.
Denham Springs Elementary is still located on the modular campus on land owned by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church as a result of the August 2016 flood, which DeLee admits poses some challenges.
“These facilities are really nice, but at the same time, our kids don’t have a playground,” she said. “It’s been much better than I ever imagined for a temporary campus.
“We’ve been blessed. The church has been wonderful, our parents have been very understanding and cooperative. We are definitely looking forward to going back to our home campus.”
The design for the elementary school was unveiled earlier this year. DeLee said the plan is to move in to the permanent school in summer 2021.
With the school day about to start, students and teachers at Levi Milton Elementary heard their first announcement over the public address system.
“We will be outside and on concrete. Everyone have a fabulous day.”
Contributing to this story were writers Rob DeArmond, Kevin Fambrough, David Gray and Drew Walker.
