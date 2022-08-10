‘Everything happens for a reason’ | Six years after devastating flood, Southside schools officially welcome students to new campus

With minutes left before her students arrived for the first day of school, math teacher Trisha Gravois needed to make a trip to the copy machine.
Hauling bundles of paper in her hands, she rushed out of her classroom on the second floor of the new Southside campus to the staff room on the first floor — a much different walk than on her previous campus of T-buildings connected by a maze of outdoor wooden walkways.
Gravois walked past other classrooms that looked into spacious hallways through either windows or glass-folding walls; past colorful murals of the school’s beloved Buccaneer mascot; and down a set of stairs to the high-ceilinged first floor.
“I keep saying it’s like a cruise ship,” she said with a laugh. “There’s always something new to find.”
For hundreds of students, there will be plenty to discover as they get familiar with their new school, a “model of 21st century learning” that resulted from the area's most painful chapter.
Nearly six years after floodwaters ravaged both schools, Southside Elementary and Junior High students finally walked the halls of their “permanent home” on Tuesday when the new facility officially opened its doors.
The opening of the new school — which has been described as a “mega campus” — signaled an end to the impacts of the Great Flood of 2016 for the Livingston Parish school system.
Once housed separately, the two schools now share the same campus in what school leaders have called “a showcase structure.” Hundreds of students gasped as they made their maiden voyage into the 185,000-square-foot facility located on more than 20 acres off Pete’s Highway in Denham Springs.
The new campus features the latest classroom technology, including Newline Panels for interactive discussions, laptop and desk computers, and LED lighting throughout campus.
A band room, gymnasium, multi-purpose room and cafeteria that can be sectioned off for the different grade levels or opened to accommodate large gatherings are located on the rear section of campus. A two-story, glass-walled library occupies the center of the main building, overlooking a large outdoor courtyard.
The elementary campus was built to accommodate 800 students on the right-facing side of the complex. The junior high can accommodate 1,000 students on the left-facing side.
To avoid a repeat of the flood, the school buildings were built at an elevation of 9.5 feet higher than the previous school complex. The only remaining building from the previous school is the band room that was brand new when the flood hit. That room will eventually house a computer lab.
Coming in at a price tag of around $45 million, the Southside project was funded mostly with federal dollars.
Middle-schoolers were the first to arrive on campus, followed a bit later by the elementary students. Teachers greeted students as they entered the building, waving them through with smiles or signs that read, “Welcome Home Bucs!” A Buccaneer mascot danced around and posed for photos as music blared in nearby speakers.
Though the building was mostly complete for days before the school year started, it was still just a building before Tuesday, noted Superintendent Joe Murphy.
With the children’s arrival, it officially became a school.
“I love this building, but all it is is a building without the kids,” Murphy said. “The kids make this a school.”
The first day at the new Southside “mega campus” allowed the school system to officially close the chapter on the Great Flood of 2016, the greatest natural disaster to ever hit the area.
Over two days in August 2016, prolonged rainfall resulted in catastrophic flooding across Louisiana, most notably in Livingston Parish, where thousands of houses and businesses were submerged in water that in some places reached several feet.
The Livingston Parish school system suffered damage to at least 15 schools and had to postpone operations until mid-September. Though most students were able to report to their regular schools, there were some who were forced to “platoon” to nearby campuses for the rest of the first semester.
But it took three schools — Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary, and Southside Junior High — much longer to return, due to the extensive damage those campuses suffered.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) determined the three Denham Springs-area schools were “substantially damaged,” meaning 50 percent of each school was damaged beyond repair.
Though separated at the time by roughly two miles, the Southside schools endured similar devastation. Nearly everything — floors, walls, doors, windows, and contents — was totally wrecked by waters that, in some places, reached as high as 6 feet above ground level.
Laura Williams, principal of Southside Elementary, attended both Southside schools growing up and was a sixth-grader when the junior high school first opened. She said both places carried “a lot of sentimental value” for her and recalled seeing both destroyed as a painful experience.
“When both of them flooded, I lost two of the three schools I went to, places where I spent my childhood,” Williams said. “This community means a lot, and it hurt all of us seeing what happened.”
Gravois, who has taught at Southside Junior High for 19 years, said her home took on more than one foot of water during the historic flood. But that didn’t affect her nearly as much as the wreckage in her classroom.
“Everything in my classroom was destroyed,” Gravois said. “And that took a bigger hit for me because of the amount of blood, sweat and tears that went into it. I know it was all material things, but a piece of me went with that flood.
“But then it also taught me that those are just things, and that’s not why I became a teacher. It’s not why any of us become teachers.”
Under FEMA guidelines, Denham Springs Elementary and the Southside schools had to be ripped down and rebuilt to meet newer, more restrictive standards. In the meantime, the three schools had to be relocated to three temporary campuses, which Murphy said took 108 days to build.
Temporary buildings for the Southside schools were built behind Juban Parc Elementary and Junior High. Southside Junior High Principal Wes Partin, another Southside alum, said it was “absolutely a challenge” keeping morale up during the previous six years.
But it made Tuesday’s official opening that much sweeter, he said.
“Those things that you have to persevere through for students and teachers, it teaches you about life,” Partin said. “So when you get to the point where you have this new school, you’re that much more thankful.
“It was definitely difficult at times, but as you can see, everything happens for a reason.”
Denham Springs Elementary was the first of the three schools to break ground, being rebuilt in its original location just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village. The 80,000-square-foot school officially opened in January.
Things moved a little slower for Southside, which was being built on the junior high’s original location and twice the size of Denham Springs Elementary. The former Southside Elementary was eventually converted into the Denham Springs STEM and Robotics Center.
Ground broke on the Southside campus in September 2020, triggering a near two-year construction project that was originally slated to end in May. The groundbreaking — which took place nearly four years after the flood — was the moment “everything became real,” Partin said.
“It was hard until we saw the groundbreaking [ceremony],” Partin said. “Then when they started breaking ground, you started to see a light at the end of the tunnel. Parents and teachers could see progress. There were some dark days before that, just waiting. But once construction happened, you knew it was really happening.”
Murphy has repeatedly said the Southside campus would be a model of modern education, noting that it was designed to make “every space a learning space.” District and school leaders visited other schools to get ideas for the new campus. They also welcomed the input of teachers, administrators, and students.
Williams recalled thinking of the learning possibilities during a recent walk of the campus.
“A teacher could have a class anywhere,” she said. “The possibilities are endless.”
The campus also has some personal touches, with the school’s colors of blue and gray and its Buccaneer mascot displayed throughout. Some areas are adorned with pirate-themed murals, and banners on the bottom floor recount Southside's history.
Teachers and administrators spent much of their summer break scrambling to make sure everything was ready in time for start of the school year. Countless hours were spent unpacking boxes, arranging desks, hanging decorations, and organizing supplies to make the building a school by the time students arrived on campus.
“Since the end of school, it’s been very busy,” Williams said. “We’ve been working 24/7 to get this school opened.”
It all culminated in Tuesday’s grand opening — a moment six years in the making. Sitting in his new office that overlooks the front of campus, Partin jokingly asked if he had enough space for students.
“Think I have enough room?” he said with a laugh.
Murphy, who spent 14 years at Southside Junior High as a teacher, coach, and administrator, spent much of Tuesday morning on campus, welcoming students to their new home.
Getting emotional at multiple moments, Murphy said there were “too many people to thank” for the project’s completion, something he hopes to do when the school holds a community open house in the coming weeks.
“This is a homecoming for myself as well as everybody else,” Murphy said. “To see it from where it came from and what it was and what it is today is truly amazing. There’s so many people to thank that made this happen. If I start thanking everybody that needs to be thanked, we’d be here forever.
“Most importantly, we’re thankful that the kids get a brand new home after six years on a temporary campus.”
