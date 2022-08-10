 Skip to main content
‘Everything happens for a reason’ | Six years after devastating flood, Southside schools officially welcome students to new campus

Teachers welcome students to Southside Junior High for the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

With minutes left before her students arrived for the first day of school, math teacher Trisha Gravois needed to make a trip to the copy machine.

Hauling bundles of paper in her hands, she rushed out of her classroom on the second floor of the new Southside campus to the staff room on the first floor — a much different walk than on her previous campus of T-buildings connected by a maze of outdoor wooden walkways.

Pictured is a hallway inside of the new Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High “mega campus,” which officially opened to students on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Southside Junior High Principal Wes Partin welcomes students to campus on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Pictured is a hallway inside of the new Southside Elementary, which officially opened to students on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Pictured is the cafeteria inside the new Southside Junior High.
Pictured is a mural inside of the new Southside Elementary, which officially opened to students on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

