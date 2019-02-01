LIVINGSTON – Former French Settlement Police Chief Harry S. Brignac received a suspended sentence of one year at hard labor in the Department of Corrections after he pleaded no contest to one felony count of malfeasance in office, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux.
He was also ordered to pay court costs, as well as restitution to the Village of French Settlement in the amount of $60.
A Livingston Parish Grand Jury indicted Brignac for one count of Malfeasance in Office in August 2018 after they found that Brignac had been captured on video using the town’s credit cart to purchase fuel for his private vehicle.
Brignac was also subsequently arrested for an additional count of Malfeasance in Office in 2018 after he allowed his wife Tammy to operate a French Settlement police unit while knowing that her license had been suspended.
He resigned from office five days later.
Brignac’s plea encompassed both allegations.
“The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office did a very thorough and professional job with this investigation,” Perrilloux said. “While it is never a desirable situation to prosecute a law enforcement officer, it is important to know that we will also hold them accountable when it is proven that the law has been broken.”
Brignac’s conviction marked the second time in two months a police chief in Livingston Parish has been convicted for Malfeasance in Office by Perrilloux’s office. Former Killian Police Chief Dennis Hill entered a no-contest plea to malfeasance in office in December 2018.
