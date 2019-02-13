ALBANY – A wetter than normal weather pattern has prevailed over the last month, but the time frame remains the same for completion of the town’s new municipal complex.
Officials expect an April 19 completion for the $1.1 million facility, which will replace a now-demolished municipal building destroyed in the August 2016 flood.
Work has moved past the exterior, with much of the focus now on the walls and other parts of the interior, Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll told the Town Council at its monthly meeting Feb. 11.
FEMA will pick up 90 percent of the tab on construction, but the town plans to seek an additional grant for its 10 percent share, which equates to $110,000. The town would not be able to submit the grant request until after the completion.
The town has been paid 47 percent of the funds for the facility thus far, according to assistant town clerk Ashley Freeman.
The fund total includes $203,000 the town received since the January meeting, which brings the total to $479,579.
FEMA deemed the former facility a total loss after it took in more than four feet of water during the weekend of Aug. 14, 2016. The town has operated out of an abandoned medical clinic since September 2016.
The new facility will house both the town hall and the police department.
For McCarroll, the move will be the third town hall in which she has worked. She served as town clerk in the early 1980s when a house across the street from the forthcoming municipal operated as the town hall.
Police Chief Russell Hutchinson, who has overseen operations at the Albany Police Department for 40 years, has served in four facilities, including the structure which was destroyed in the flood.
