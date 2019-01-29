LIVINGSTON – An extradition hearing is set for 9 a.m. Friday in Warsaw, Va., for accused murderer Dakota Theriot, but the question of which parish will detain him if he returns to Louisiana remains uncertain, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney (DA) Scott M. Perrilloux.
Logistics will be a matter of coordination between Sheriffs Jason Ard of Livingston Parish and Bobby Webre of Ascension, as well as Perrilloux and 23rd District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.
The decision of where to detain Theriot will likely fall on the shoulders of Ard and Webre.
Theriot, 21, faces five counts of first-degree murder – three in Livingston Parish and two in Ascension Parish. He allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend Summer Ernest, her brother Tanner Ernest and her father Billy. Theriot then stole the truck belonging to Billy Ernest, drove it to Gonzales and allegedly shot and killed his parents, Keith and Evelyn Theriot.
He drove nearly 950 miles to Warsaw, Va., where Richmond County deputies arrested him as he pulled in to the driveway of his grandmother’s home around 7 a.m. EST. The deputies had just completed a safety check of the home at the request of Theriot’s grandmother, who stayed at an area hotel out of fear for her safety after she got word of the killings in Louisiana.
The site of the trial will likely be a decision reached by arbitration between the two DAs.
“Obviously, there will need to be some coordination between the two jurisdictions as to what case will go first,” Perrilloux said. “In terms of a trial, I believe we can both proceed simultaneously on pretrial matters, and then at some point someone will have to go first with a trial.”
Courts handle criminals with charges in multiple parishes on a regular basis, but not often with shooting sprees.
“Typically, someone may be charged in different parishes, but these crimes are of such a serious nature that there needs to be coordination between the two offices on how to go forward,” Perrilloux said.
The distinct similarity of the crimes may set it apart from more complicated scenarios, he said.
“On the surface, this is as close to one crime spree as you can get, even though it’s spread 25 miles,” Perrilloux said.
Perrilloux dealt with a similar situation regarding Gerald Bordelon for the murder of Courtney LeBlanc. While Bordelon was a resident of Livingston, the murder took place immediately across the Amite River in East Baton Rouge Parish. Eventually, Perrilloux was given the go-ahead to try Bordelon in Livingston Parish, where he was convicted and sentenced to death, a penalty carried out in 2010.
No doubt exists that Theriot will be tried for first-degree murder, but the two DAs must decide whether they will seek the death penalty, Perrilloux said.
“The crime is horrific, and that’s no dispute, but before you make a decision on the death penalty, it’s prudent to get all the information and history you can get on the defendant,” he said.
Theriot would likely return to Louisiana next week provided he does not fight extradition, which is a right of the defendant, Perrilloux said.
“If he refuses, that could delay things,” he said. “But he has the right to waive extradition or refuse it.”
Perrilloux handled a similar issue with extradition on Michael Collins, who is now accused of two counts of first-degree murder for the Oct. 29 slaying of Eugene and Patricia Gurley in Denham Springs. Collins refused extradition, which led to formal request to the Commonwealth of Kentucky from the 21st JDC and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
