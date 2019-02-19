WATSON – The incorporated area of a Livingston Parish Council district may be removed from Mosquito Abatement District 2 & 3 prior to the May 4 election.

District 2 Livingston Parish Councilman Garry “Frog” Talbert met with attorneys on Feb. 19 to explore options on how to exempt a portion of District 3 north of Cockerham Road – located within the Denham Springs city limits, where the city sprays for mosquitoes.

Voters on May 4 will decide on a $3.00 monthly fee, which is estimated to generate $325,000 per year for 10 years. Livingston Parish Water District No. 2 will collect for the mosquito control revenue for those areas. The fee would cover equipment, employees, and testing for the district.

Talbert said he does not want to “double-dip” on an area which already sprays for mosquitoes.

“I don’t want to throw Denham Springs under the bus,” he said. “The city already offers mosquito abatement, and we’re glad they’re doing it.”

Talbert said he brought the issue to attorney Carmen Lavergne with the firm of Butler-Snow, which assisted them in the initial plan. The district could exempt the incorporated area, but they must make the move before the March 11 deadline to call a proposition election for May 4, according to Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews.

The move would require an introduction of an ordinance before the entire Parish Council, which meets again on Feb. 27. Passage of the ordinance may not fall within the deadline, however. The vote on an ordinance would come at the March 14 meeting – two weeks after its introduction.

Louisiana law requires advertisement in the official journal and a public hearing before a public body votes on an ordinance. The goal remains to provide mosquito abatement to an area that does not already receive it, Talbert said.

“We realize we have a conflict, and we’re doing our best to resolve it because we don’t want to have 300 people vote on a mosquito abatement district who won’t be in the district,” Talbert said. “Granted, that area is densely populated and would benefit from the application of larvicides, along with testing, but a couple of people have already expressed (they) have mosquito spraying already.”

If the fee passes, the district would hire employees who would bait and test mosquitoes to determine if they carry airborne diseases. Trucks would pass through subdivisions and neighborhoods at a speed no greater than 18 mph, Councilman Maurice 'Scooter' Keen said, who represents the overlap.

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry, meanwhile, responded to Keen’s claim that the city trucks do not travel 40 MPH during the spray process. Landry said the city trucks pass through the neighborhoods at a maximum of 18 mph, a speed monitored by GPS - a system that monitors all city vehicles, which was approved by the city council and installed Landry's first year in office.

“Our equipment is computerized, and we can’t spray once a truck exceeds 18 miles per hour,” he said. “We have the GPS to verify route speed.”

In response to Keen’s statement that the parish would spray more frequently, Landry said the city divides areas into quarters and sprays them once per week, except during rainy or windy conditions.

The City of Denham Springs took on mosquito spraying in 2015 after the parish mosquito abatement office disbanded that same year. Voters rejected new funding proposals in 2013 and 2014 to keep the parish wide service intact after the former abatement administration attempted to change tax structure to something more "stable."

The city pays up $10,000 per year to spray for mosquitoes, which covers the costs of chemicals and other equipment. It acquired equipment after the parish district disbanded. The service covers only the city limits. The spraying service is included in the general fund under “health services.”