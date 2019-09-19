Communication continues between Livingston Parish and the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).
First, the parish received a ‘Community Assistance Visit’ from local, third party auditors that work through FEMA to assess National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and Community Rating System (CRS) compliance.
The result of that visit was removal from the CRS, and a subsequent letter in May that stated the parish would have to create a corrective action plan to receive an invite back into the program.
CRS provides a discount for communities on flood insurance, should certain benchmarks be met in the areas of marketing of disaster and stormwater best practices; flood and stormwater mitigation ordinances and enforcements; as well as large scale drainage projects in the area.
Livingston Parish had a ‘9’ rating in the CRS, which was worth a 5% discount on flood insurance over the parish’s 16,500 policies. Only 7,700 policies made claims after the Great Flood of 2016.
Upon announcement of that removal, and a follow-up letter in May from FEMA to the parish requiring a corrective action plan, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Mark Harrell appeared before the council to dicuss the base level of the plan as well as a warning that the council and the parish needed to do ‘what FEMA required of them’ in the coming months.
The council then went on to pass a freeboard ordinance, which requires that all homes built after that law was signed to be one foot above Base Flood Elevation (BFE).
However, it appears the intent of the first letter was misinterpreted. Also within the May letter were several mentions of the number of homes inspected for substantial damage. According to FEMA, only 300 homes, roughly, were submitted as inspected for substantial damage.
Their internal data suggests that number should be closer to 4,000, although they’re willing to pare that down should evidence prove otherwise.
“That number is, in fact, an estimate and will be refined through working with the community and inspecting particular structures,” said Charles Cook, of FEMA Region 6, in an e-mail to the News.
“This is all being driven out of (Washington) D.C.,” Harrell said, “I sent (District 6) our corrective action plan, and they liked it.
“But they had to ship it up to D.C. and we get this.”
‘This’ is the newest letter from FEMA, dated August 29, 2019, that focuses specifically on the potential number of 4,000 structures in Livingston Parish that should have been inspected for substantial damage.
As a participating NFIP community, Livingston Parish has agreed to both adopt and enforce minimum floodplain management criteria, which must be applied uniformly.
The letter goes on to say that Livingston Parish had not conducted substantial damage inspections or determinations at acceptable levels following the Great Flood of 2016.
“Because of these ramifications, the findings of this CAV are substantive and serious and will require the Parish to undertake extensive activity to rectify it’s programmatic deficiencies to develop and maintain a viable floodplain management program,” the letter said.
“Failure to deliver these activities in the times requested could jeopardize the community’s standing with the NFIP and result in loss of many types of federal assistance to the Parish and its residents.”
The deficiency most cited in the letter is the issue of substantially damaged, as well as new homes, and their relationship to BFE. By participating in NFIP and adopting a Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance (FPDO), the parish established that both new homes - and those which were deemed substantially damaged, and repaired - would have to be built to the base flood elevation.
All developments in Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHA) must be inspected and proven compliant with the FDPO. The same is true for structures which are considered substantially damaged.
In light of the consistent mention of the substantially damaged structures, FEMA has laid down a deadline of September 29, 2019 to report any data related to the following three items:
- Substantial damage notifications to the remaining 4,000 properties described in the May 23, 2019 and identified as being in the SFHA and having incurred major flooding impacts
- Documentation for all 4,000 properties to show that permits for repairs and rebuilding have been issued
- Elevation certificates or other elevation date and/or inspection documentation for all identified properties to verify compliance
If the parish cannot, or will not, provide that requested information in the time limit provided, FEMA issued a secondary plan for violation remediation, which will be a part of the corrective action plan.
Harrell will be visiting with FEMA on September 18 and 19 to discuss both the corrective action plan and violation remediation plan.
The initial concern is the piece of the FDPO which requires both new construction and substantially damaged properties to meet BFE. Should some, or all, of those 4,000 listed properties hit the 50% damaged number, mitigation or elevation will be required.
FEMA’s letter outlines assistance measures and grant funding available for mitigation and elevation, called a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) which is currently being run through Walker, Denham Springs, and the parish.
If the parish does not meet the September 29 deadline, which they most likely will not per Harrell, Livingston will face a separate deadline structure from FEMA regarding violation remediation and compliance, the deadlines of which are:
- Within 60 days, develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) that will be used in conducting substantial damage operations
- Within 90 days, adopt an ordinance that ensures all aspects of the SOP are conducted when necessary by the departments overseeing them
- Within 6 months, develop an inventory of below-BFE structures at risk of being substantially damaged, including those that are on the NFIP’s repetitive loss and severe repetitive loss lists. This will give the scope of substantial damage operations and identify the populations most at risk
- Within 9 months, conduct outreach to at-risk property owners informing them of their risk status, floodplain development permit requirements, what substantial damage and repetitive loss mean to them, and offering them assistance
The letter stated that the ‘objectives are that the programmatic deficiencies will be resolved through technical assistance and the described Corrective Action Plan.
“Substantially damaged properties that were not mitigated may well become future repetitive loss properties in Livingston Parish,” the letter reads.
“Currently, Livingston Parish has 954 properties with repetitive losses accounting for $80 million in damages.”
Harrell said he will return from Region 6 next week and believes that FEMA will give him a solid framework to build on, based on the aforementioned timeline.
FEMA offered the parish labor and technical assistance, but parish offices declined. Denham Springs and Walker accepted the FEMA assistance and both are still in the Community Rating System and unaffected by any letter issued to the parish at this time.
The parish was told it would not be removed from the NFIP after an inquiry by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy’s office was answered. East Baton Rouge Parish was discovered to have the same deficiencies, prompting FEMA to elect to help both parishes improve, as opposed to punitive measures.
Cassidy is currently working in the senate to restructure the NFIP program.
