LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish School Board will consider the superintendent’s recommendation Thursday to fill his former job.
Joe Murphy stepped up from assistant superintendent to superintendent of the school system last month, which left his former job open.
Besides recommending his replacement, Murphy will submit his choice for substitute principal for Westside Junior High School at the board meeting scheduled at 7 p.m.
The School Board also will receive reports from its Budget/Goals Committee and Athletic/Staff Committee, which had a 3-1 vote to approve the request for an ITEP exemption from Gator Millworks.
The Denham Springs business is building a new 75,000-square-foot facility at 8576 Florida Blvd. and is seeking for an abatement of certain taxes.
The Athletic/Staff Committee was scheduled to discuss the hiring of summer workers and a proposal from the Human Resources Department.
The board will consider two change orders from Jim Ziler, of Ziler & Associates, for two projects the architect is handling: classroom additions at Albany Lower Elementary and Albany High.
Also on the agenda is discussion and action on proposed settlement in Jennifer Bel et al vs. LPSB, a lawsuit in 21st Judicial District Court.
The board also will recognize four individuals and groups for their recent accomplishments. They are
• Kenny Sharpe, LSU AgCenter Livingston Parish county agent, who is retiring.
• Paige Duncan, of Denham Springs High, Division I state singles tennis champion.
• Lauren Politz, of Holden, Division V state powerlifting champion and outstanding lifter.
• Holden High School’s Class B state champion softball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.