LIVINGSTON – Nearly 30 months after the worst flood in Livingston Parish history, a deadline looms for survivors.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) set an April 30 deadline on the remaining mobile housing units it provided to displaced homeowners after the August 2016 flood.
The move comes after an unprecedented number of extensions on deadlines the agency imposed in the wake of the flood.
“This was a record breaker,” said Mike Steele, public information officer for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “FEMA has been very receptive to our plight after this, so we feel they’ve really been fair with us on this process.”
Approximately 100 units remain in use throughout Livingston Parish, which had around 1,400 units in place within the first six months after the flood. In a 16-parish region throughout south Louisiana, the total exceeded 3,500.
The total in Livingston Parish had dwindled to 223 by April 2018. Rental fees took effect in August, based on the number of MHU bedrooms and the unit’s geographic locations.
Federal law mandates the end of the MHU program 18 months after the disaster declaration date.
“When you look at the whole thing, if you’ve had so many extensions on the program, you know for a fact that the state has fought very hard for us,” said Mark Harrell, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “The number of situations they’ve given us has been unheard of.”
GOHSEP is working with nonprofit organizations that have reached out to the remaining MHU occupants.
“A lot of the families who left have very difficult situations,” Steele said. “A number of them have had property handed down over the years, or challenges on paperwork, or zoning issues having to be resolved in certain area, but again, FEMA has been very sympathetic in that situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.