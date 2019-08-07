DENHAM SPRINGS – An investigation continues Wednesday into the cause of a fire that destroyed Levisee’s, a community store at 12120 Brown Road.
“The investigation is not complete,” Fire District 4 Chief James Wascom said. “We’re going back in to look some more.
“There’s no reason to think it is suspicious,” Wascom said.
“When our guys got there, (the fire) had broken through the roof. We were in a defensive mode trying to get a grip on it,” he said.
No one was injured in the blaze, Wascom added, but the store is a total loss.
A total of 18 firefighters from Fire District 4 and Fire District 5 – nine from each – fought the blaze with a total of five fire trucks in the hottest part of the day.
Wascom and Fire District 5 Fire Chief Joe Koczrowski both said no firefighters were hurt.
A blue tarp was put on the road in the shade where firefighters could cool down and recover.
“That’s our department policy,” Koczrowski said to have the tarp ready, when firefighters leave a fire to recover.
Their blood pressure and pulse are checked to make sure the firefighters are alright and that “they are good to go back it if they need to,” he said.
Acadian Ambulance personal also were on the scene.
Fire District 4 was the primary responder, while Fire District 5 provided assistance, Koczrowski said. “With our mutual aid agreement, we always help other departments.”
Shortly before 1 p.m., the ladder hose on a Fire District 4 truck was deployed above the building.
It began pouring water into the building through the burned-away roof, concentrating on the back of the building.
Brown Road and Falcon Crest were both closed for most of the afternoon.
