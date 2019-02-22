DENHAM SPRINGS – One person was injured in a Friday fire that destroyed a mobile home, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4.
District 4 firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at about 12:30 p.m. on Webb Road, north of Watson.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames.
The injured resident was not identified. No other injuries were reported.
The mobile home was determined to be a total loss.
