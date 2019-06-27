LIVINGSTON - Staying ahead of the game as a first responder is often the difference between life and death.
That's why Fire Protection District 5 (FPD5) is seeking approval from the Parish Council tonight to establish a 'Fire Prevention Bureau' for their service area, which includes areas east of Denham Springs.
Fire Protection District 4 received unanimous approval of their prevention bureau last month.
The proposed 'Fire Prevention Bureau' for FPD5, as specified by the fire marshal in RS 40:1563, will cost nothing to homeowners in the district as the program needs but one employee, and the district is giving those responsibilities to a current staff member.
In the statute, the fire marshal designates that its office shall monitor the following:
- The construction and maintenance of exits, including fire escapes, exit doors, and emergency lighting
- The installation and operation of heating, air conditioning, and ventilating systems
- the use of flammable materials for decorative purposes in places of public assembly
- The inspection of all structures, except one- and two-family dwellings and movables, for the purpose of reducing or eliminating fire hazards
Section C-2 of the law states that a local governing authority may establish a fire prevention bureau by special ordinance to carry out the duties of the fire marshal, locally. The bureau must be head by the fire chief and at least one other deputy, whom he designates.
The new bureau will earn points toward a system that will translate into potential insurance reductions, should the district's point total be pushed into a new tier.
