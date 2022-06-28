Firestone Complete Auto Care officially celebrated the opening of its new location on Juban Road in Denham Springs during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 9.
The new shop at 27860 Juban Road, just north of Interstate-12, opened a few months before the ceremony.
The new Firestone location offers another option for automotive repairs and service to keep pace with the continued growth to the Juban Crossing Development area.
The store is managed by Terrance Appleberry, who previously served as manager of the Hammond location.
At the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, held in coordination with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, officials from Firestone headquarters said this was one of the first grand opening celebrations since the pandemic. In fact, the ribbon-cutting for the Juban location was the first for the company since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Store Opening Manager Don Becker and Area Manager Ronnie Porche expressed their plans for the area and the decision on the location along with their gratitude to those who were on hand to mark the official opening.
Chamber of Commerce designees and ambassadors, including board chair Kacie Stewart, were in attendance and helped facilitate the event.
Firestone Complete Auto Care is a one-stop shop for vehicle needs. Founded in 1926, the company offers tire services and auto repair services, including: engine repair services, alignment services, steering and suspension services, and brake services.
The company also offers auto maintenance services such as tuning up, wiper blades, batteries, drivetrain, transmission, oil, AC service, radiator, free vehicle inspections, electric and hybrid vehicles and more.
Firestone currently has 1,700 locations and more than 3,500 technicians.
