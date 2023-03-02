After some debate — though not near as much as officials had hoped for — the City of Denham Springs will not alter its current fireworks ordinance, meaning the activity remains illegal at all times within city limits.
For the last few weeks, city council members had discussed modifying the current ordinance to allow for specific exceptions to the ban. The proposed amendment would’ve allowed people to use fireworks during certain hours for the Fourth of July and New Year’s holidays.
But despite the council’s collective desire to get more community input on the matter, the community failed to show. A public hearing during Monday’s meeting drew four people — one in favor of the amendment and three against it — and the entire discussion lasted around 20 minutes.
Ultimately, the motion to amend the current ordinance failed by a 3-2 vote, keeping the current law in place.
“I was looking forward to hearing from people, and we didn’t get a very big turnout,” said council member Lori Lamm-Williams, who has long been outspoken against changing the fireworks ban. “But based on the emails, and text messages and phone calls, I didn’t have anybody in support of it.”
The use of fireworks within Denham Springs city limits has been a divisive issue at times, popping up every now and then over the years.
The activity was prohibited within the city from 1967 through 1994 before the law was left out of the book of ordinances during the 1994 update, amounting to a repeal, according to an earlier report by The News.
The debate picked up again in the mid-2000s before a full ban was implemented in 2007. That ban has not been altered.
Councilman Robert Poole, who has supported the use of fireworks on specific days, brought up the subject again this year, calling it a “quality-of-life issue.”
His proposed ordinance was to allow people to use fireworks from 7-11 p.m. on July 4 and from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 — a combined 11 hours a year. It also increased the fine amount for violators and could be ruled out if burn bans are in effect.
But Poole didn’t get much support from the community: Only one person spoke in support of the change.
Jason Marietta, of Louisiana Fireworks, urged council members to consider amending the ordinance, noting that the current law hasn’t stopped people from shooting fireworks in the past. He added that setting a specific time for fireworks would allow those who don’t engage in the activity to make other arrangements.
Marietta suggested that similar laws have proven to be “successful” in other states.
“If we can set those dates and times, it just makes for better neighbors and allows everybody to celebrate something they’re going to celebrate,” Marietta said.
But Marietta didn’t receive any backup from those in the audience.
Vance Sutton, a member of the local VFW Post, spoke against changing the ordinance and mentioned the effects fireworks have on veterans, especially those who struggle from PTSD. He said the windows on his house “shook” the last time fireworks were shot nearby, saying “it was like a bomb went off in the air.”
Sutton also noted that many veterans, particularly those with combat experience, are “ducking” in their homes when they hear fireworks.
“Y’all ought to consider what these guys have gone through and what they go through when these fireworks blast over their heads,” Sutton said.
Another resident, Tonda Delahoussaye, rattled off some of the issues that result from fireworks, saying they can be harmful to the environment; they can be noisy; they can cause accidents; and they can result in injuries and possibly death.
“Let’s continue to lead our city forward as the clean, safe, healthy city that we have lived and known here,” she said. “Let’s continue to move forward in our city and not backward.”
Despite only one person speaking in support of changing the ordinance, Poole said he has heard from several people in favor of an update.
“The number of people that I’ve heard from on this issue are much greater than what’s represented in the gallery tonight,” Poole said.
Poole and Councilman Jim Gilbert voted in favor of changing the ordinance, but they were outnumbered by Lamm-Williams and fellow council members Jeff Wesley and Amber Dugas. Dugas called it “a safety issue,” while Wesley said houses are “too close together” in the city for fireworks to be allowed.
“To change it so that a few people can enjoy fireworks in their neighborhood, we’re forgetting about the multitude of people who don’t want fireworks in their neighborhood,” Wesley said.
All spoke in favor of increasing enforcement of the current ordinance. Earlier this year, Police Chief Rodney Walker said the last New Year’s Eve holiday drew 16 contacts for discharging fireworks. Of those, four received summonses.
“We have to get the word out that it’s illegal and we have to do strict enforcement,” Wesley said.
Given the council’s vote, the use of pyrotechnics — the term Denham Springs uses for any “sparkler, squib, rocket, firecracker, Roman candle, signal lights, fireworks, or other devices or composition used to obtain visible or audible pyrotechnic display” — remains illegal within corporate limits, according to the city’s code of ordinances.
The law does not pertain to public fireworks displays that have been authorized by the City Council and permitted by the Denham Springs Fire Department.
According to the city’s code of ordinance, violators face a $100 fine for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.
