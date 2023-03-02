City of Denham Springs

City of Denham Springs council chambers

 David Gray | The News

After some debate — though not near as much as officials had hoped for — the City of Denham Springs will not alter its current fireworks ordinance, meaning the activity remains illegal at all times within city limits.

For the last few weeks, city council members had discussed modifying the current ordinance to allow for specific exceptions to the ban. The proposed amendment would’ve allowed people to use fireworks during certain hours for the Fourth of July and New Year’s holidays.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.