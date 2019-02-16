DENHAM SPRINGS – Recovery from the August 2016 flood extended beyond the challenges of rebuilding homes, replacing vehicles, and finding the funds to pay for it.
For many residents, depression made the already cumbersome task of recovery far more difficult. A state-run clinic which opened Feb. 15 hopes to help with those and other issues related to mental health care.
Denham Springs Behavioral Health, which operates under the umbrella of the Human Services Authority, will offer care for those with behavioral health and developmental disabilities.
The facility reports directly to Florida Parishes Human Services Authority, which serves residents of five parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain: Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington.
It marks the first-ever, full-time behavioral health clinic in Livingston Parish. The services previously had been offered twice a week in Denham Springs at a temporary location.
The clinic on 1920 Florida Boulevard SW – a refurbished building that took on more than five feet of water in the August 2016 flood – came to fruition after post-flood recovery advisory committees with Denham Strong identified the need for accessible mental health care as a key element in the comeback efforts.
Prior to the opening of the full-time clinic, Hammond was the closest location for treatment through an Florida Parishes location.
“They recognized that there was definitely a need for a clinic in Denham Springs,” said Felicia Smith Self, LCSW, who manages the clinic. “Prior to that, people had to go to Hammond, which was difficult for a lot of people who needed our services.”
The clinic treats depression substance abuse, alcohol addiction, attention-deficit hyperactive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and other conditions.
The staff includes two licensed clinical social workers, a substance abuse counselor, a social services case manager, a nurse and a psychiatric nurse practitioner.
Services are offered both to children and adults.
“Our clientele right now is mostly adults, but we do see some children,” Self said. “A lot of the cases right now are related to the flood and the struggles they face from the flood, and the patients come from all socioeconomic groups.”
The post-flood issues are familiar to Self, a resident of Ponchatoula who lived in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
“We lived through the same hardships and circumstances,” she said. “It left so many people devastated.”
Treatment of children also plays a significant role in the clinic’s services.
“Like adults, they have depression and behavioral health issues,” said Self. “In many cases, we reach out to the state Department of Family Services and they reach out to us – and we definitely want this to grow.”
The clinic operates on a “sliding fee” scale but does not treat based on ability or inability to pay, she said.
Denham Springs Behavioral Health serves the indigent, and accepts Medicare, Medicaid, and private healthcare insurance.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
