In a surprise move at their second meeting of September, the Livingston Parish Council adopted the 2013 Master Plan unanimously.
While the move was lauded as a positive step for the parish, especially toward zoning, it left the Master Plan Committee and it's chairman, Gerald Burns, confused.
At the next council meeting, Burns approached the board and asked for better communication and, even more importantly, direction.
The parish council was focused on zoning and how to implement it, so the board asked the committee to focus on the economic corridor - a 1.5 mile stretch north and south of I-12 designated as the 'focal point' for infrastructure improvements and zoning to bring commercial growth and jobs to Livingston Parish.
Specifically, the committee was asked to focus on roads.
So focus, they did, and at their next meeting came up with a "priority list" of roads that could bring the most benefit to their focus area.
At the top of the list is the Cook Road Extension north of I-12 in Denham Springs.
Burns said he had talked to Chad Bacas, of the engineering firm Forte & Tablada, and the “project is totally funded with state and parish match.”
No. 2 is the Juban Road Extension, approximately 1.2 miles from Florida Boulevard (U.S. 190) to Lockhart Road.
The engineering design, wetland determination and feasibility study are 100 percent completed, Burns said.
A small part of North Park would be affected, Burns said, but a possible land swap he discussed last year with Jim Talbot could resolve it.
Nos. 3 through 6 are four-laning Florida Boulevard from its intersection with La. 16 to Walker South Road.
Burns said the reason he broke it up into four projects is “it’s a lot easier to get money for a short section.”
Construction cost of a four-lane road is $1 million, Burns said he was told.
“Adding in other things, like right of way or utility movement, and it easily goes to $2 million. If it’s in an area with commercial activity, go to $3 million (a mile),” Burns said.
A feasibility study would be the first thing needed, he added.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, Burns will visit the parish council to give his monthly report from the master plan committee. His push will be the Juban Extension - due to the fact that the State Department of Transportation and Development is currently in the process of building a roundabout at Highway 190 and Juban Road.
The next step? Turning Juban Road north of I-12 into a four-lane highway.
Because the Cook Road Extension is funded, Burns intends to push the Juban Extension to the council as something he believes "needs to be funded."
"The full list needs to be funded, but money is scarce," Burns said in an interview with the News. "But we've got to get started somewhere.
"If we keep saying 'there's not enough money' there will never be any money."
Burns is no stranger to the process. He was a member, and eventual chairman, of CHILP - Citizens for Highway and Infrastructure in Livingston Parish - which was instrumental in bringing an interchange to Juban Road itself in the 2000s, using money from another project that was scrapped after coming in over budget.
Burns said the committee is much like the CHILP organization - nine citizens looking to make a difference. He said any of the projects would not only help bring development to the economic corridor, but would also help with traffic.
DOTD has steps and phases for every project, so Burns said jumping on the list "as quickly as possible" is paramount to moving forward, believing that the first project will lead into the second, creating a snowball effect.
Burns brandished a black and white picture, from roughly 1920, of a gentleman leaning on a shovel. The scene is depicted as a group of workers constructing Highway 190, near Albany, which at the time was dirt.
"This was the last time a brand new road was built in Livingston Parish," Burns explained, "nearly 100 years ago.
"Yes, there have been some new streets thanks to developers," he went on, "but there have been no new major arteries constructed in Livingston Parish. With our level of growth, that's unacceptable."
You can read the full list, and the 'stage' of each project, below.
1. Cook Road Extension
A. Four-lane new road from La. 16 to Juban Crossing Development. 100 percent funded from state funds and local parish match.
B. Tentative right of way acquisition completion date: December 2019.
C. Tentative construction start: December 2020.
2. Juban Road Extension. U.S. 190 to Lockhart Road (La. 1026). Distance 1.2 miles.
A. Engineering design: 100 percent complete.
B. Wetlands determination: 100 percent complete.
C. Feasibility study: 100 percent complete.
3. Florida Boulevard. Four lanes from La. 16-Hatchell Lane to Juban Road. Approximately 1.4 miles.
4. Florida Boulevard. Four lanes from Juban Road to Burgess Avenue. Approximately 0.7 miles.
5. Florida Boulevard. Four lanes from Burgess Avenue to Pendarvis Lane. Approximately 0.9 miles.
6. Florida Boulevard. Four lanes from Pendarvis Lane to Walker South Road (La. 447) in Walker. Approximately 1.6 miles.
7. Round-about south of Interstate 12 in Livingston.
8. Four-lane La. 63 south of Interstate 12 in Livingston to Oliver Wheat Road (Epic Piping). Approximately 0.8 miles.
9. Center-turn lane in Albany from La. 19 to Interstate 12. Approximately 1.4 miles.
10. Four-lane Walker South Road (La. 447) south of Interstate 12 in Walker to Buddy Ellis Road. Approximately 0.8 miles.
11. Four-lane Juban Road south of Interstate 12 to Brown Road. Approximately 1.3 miles.
12. Four-lane DEMCO Road in Denham Springs from La. 16 to intersection of Cook Road to Range Avenue. Approximately 0.4 miles.
13. New Interstate 12 interchange at La. 449 in Walker plus four-lane connecting road to U.S. 190 at La. 449 intersection. Approximately 1.6 miles.
