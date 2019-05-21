DENHAM SPRINGS - Since the early 2010's, concerns over health insurance premiums have risen as coverage has become more expensive.
For the City of Denham Springs, the situation is no different.
At the most recent council meeting, the board was informed that health insurance rates would face an increase of about 3% per policy, or a $22.10 raise in the city's share. That is spread over roughly 140 employees that utilize the health plan.
The increase is the seventh straight Denham Springs has faced since the 2013-2014 fiscal year. Over that period, premiums for city employees have increased 56%, with the worst year coming in 2014-2015, when premiums increased 16.38%, or $79.65 per employee for the city's share.
That proposal was accepted by the council unanimously when informed that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the provider for the city, was offering below market rates on health insurance.
Mayor Gerard Landry produced an employee report that showed a net loss of 16 full-time employees since his first term began in 2015. Trying to move the city to more lean operation, he said, has saved nearly $1,200,000 in annual costs when considering salaries, payroll taxes, and health insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.