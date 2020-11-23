Over the last year, there weren’t many places better for Louisiana employees to work than the Livingston Parish Public Schools system, according to a Forbes-sponsored survey.
In fact, there was only one.
Livingston Parish Public Schools ranked as the second-best organization to work for in Louisiana in 2020, an analysis posted on the Forbes website showed.
The local school district — which has nearly 3,900 contract, part-time and substitute employees — finished behind only Stuller, a Lafayette-based wholesale jewelry company that employs around 1,000 people.
The survey placed the local school district atop businesses such as Raising Cane’s, Capital One, Marriott International, Baton Rouge General Medical Center, Tulane University, Rouses Supermarkets, and Our Lady of the Lake.
The Livingston Parish school district snagged the highest-ranking of any school system or university in the state.
“We are so very honored by this ranking, because it comes from our employees,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement. “Our mission at Livingston Parish Public Schools is to make a difference every day — not only in the lives of our students, but with our teachers, administrators, para-professionals and staff.”
The list (which can be viewed by clicking here) is divided into 51 rankings — one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia — and was compiled by surveying 80,000 working Americans.
Only employers with at least 500 workers on their payrolls were included in the survey. Forbes worked with the market research firm Statista to process the employee data.
This is the second year Forbes has compiled a list of top employers.
Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2019 to May 2020, and responses regarding the same employers were compared throughout the process, so as to account for any statistically significant variations in the results collected before and after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
All surveys were anonymous to allow participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate their employers on several criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting.
Statista then asked respondents how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own.
The number of businesses ranked in each state was dependent on two factors — the number of qualifying employers and the size of the state’s workforce — and those with operations in more than one state had the opportunity to be listed multiple times.
A total of 40 employers in Louisiana were recognized, the list shows. The top ten best employers in the state were as follows:
-- Stuller
-- Livingston Parish Public Schools
-- St. Tammany Parish Public Schools
-- Willis-Knighton Health System
-- Capital One
-- Royal Dutch Shell
-- Waitr Holdings
-- Marriott International
-- Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
-- Eldorado Resorts
Other school systems and universities on the list included Tulane University (No. 13), McNeese State University (No. 17), Jefferson Parish Public School System (No. 31), and Ouachita Parish School Board (No. 40).
“We truly see ourselves as a family that works togethers, sometimes cries together, and when the job is done, celebrates together,” Murphy said in his statement. “Every employee is essential to our success. We have a remarkable group of dedicated people in our system.”
Companies that showed up on multiple state lists of best employers tended to have the most widespread operations, such as FedEx, Amazon, Marriott and Target, the survey found. Public agencies, such as the Department of Defense, also tended to dominate the state lists, the publication reported.
(1) comment
What a joke. Forbes isn't what they used to be.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.