The former Albertsons building in Denham Springs, which sat vacant for nearly five years, was recently sold for $3.7 million, according to records of the purchase.
United Southern Rentals, LLC, bought the property located at 402 S. Range Avenue from TBS, LLC. The deal was finalized Tuesday, May 31, records from the Clerk of Court’s Office show.
Michael Reed, owner of the ServPro franchise in Denham Springs, was listed as an officer with United Southern. In a phone call with The News, Reed confirmed that he bought the building to expand his franchise, which specializes in cleanup and restoration following fire, smoke, or water damage.
The Albertsons building has been empty since September 2017, about six years after it first opened following the shuttering of the site’s former Winn-Dixie. It did not flood during the historic August 2016 flood and even served as a communications and rescue area during that time.
Reed, who has owned ServPro of South Livingston Parish for seven years, said he began thinking about purchasing the vacant building about five months ago.
“We were growing out of our current building and we needed to go into something else,” Reed said. “We were looking for something close by and for a while we couldn’t find anything bigger than what we have. That was the only building that was really available to us, and the only one that didn’t flood.”
The former Albertsons building encompasses 58,000 square feet, up from ServPro’s current facility of 45,000 square feet. Reed said the former Albertsons is being renovated and he hopes to fully move into the building by the end of the year.
