Former deputy recognized for good deeds performed in community

A former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy was recently recognized for her commitment to honoring a late colleague and helping a family in need.
Bre Lovett, who previously worked at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, was named a recipient of the “Heart of Law Enforcement” award given recently by Beyond the Badge Louisiana.
Lovett was nominated for the award for her actions honoring former Deputy Laura James, who passed away in September from COVID-19. Lovett was also singled out for her role in helping a local family that “lost everything” in a house fire.
The Heart of Law Enforcement Award Ceremony “honors Louisiana law enforcement officers who have been nominated for performing extraordinary acts of kindness in their communities,” according to Beyond the Badge’s website.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard lauded Lovett for her actions.
“We heard some incredible stories of extreme kindness from across the state today,” Ard said. “Wonderful to see Livingston Parish represented among them.”
Lovett’s first act of kindness came after the sheriff’s office lost one of its most beloved members. James, who had been involved in emergency communications for 26 years, died Sept. 6, 2021, after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
Before James’ funeral, Lovett noticed the cemetery was “in disrepair” due to the impact of Hurricane Ida. She then took matters into her own hands.
“Bre stepped into action and organized a clean up crew to put the cemetery back in order,” Ard said. “She was successful.”
Lovett later organized a memorial service for James the day before the sheriff’s office’s Christmas Crusade, one of James’ favorite events.
Additionally, Lovett helped a Livingston Parish family that lost everything in a fire by collecting donations from the sheriff’s office and local businesses.
“It garnered an overwhelming response!” Ard said. “The family was so grateful for the effort, the love & the support!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.