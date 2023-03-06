Dr. Shawn Wilson, who recently stepped down from his position atop the Department of Transportation and Development, is running for governor, becoming the first high-profile Democrat to launch a bid in the upcoming gubernatorial race.
“In Louisiana, we have more than our fair share of obstacles standing between where we are today and the state that we could be tomorrow,” Wilson said. “And the only way that we’ll ever get to the other side is if we have leaders who build bridges, not burn them.”
Last month, Wilson announced he was resigning from his role as DOTD secretary, a position he had held for the previous seven years. His retirement went into effect March 4.
During his tenure leading DOTD, the state invested nearly $5.5 billion in more than 2,230 infrastructure projects, compiling nearly 7,000 miles of improvements. Wilson touted the state’s investments in infrastructure in his campaign announcement.
“We broke ground on the Comite Diversion Project, dredged the Mississippi River to 50 feet, and we’ve made unprecedented investments in ports, rail, and flood control,” Wilson said. “We’ve completed everything from high-profile interstate expansions to small but vital rural highway overlay projects. Many are still underway, and more are just beginning.”
In his campaign video, WIlson also highlighted his willingness to work across the aisle to accomplish goals for the state, saying he has worked with people from all backgrounds and parties “to build a consensus.”
“Those successes were only made possible because we were able to put political differences aside, bridge the divide, and come together to make meaningful progress,” Wilson said. “That is the only way to move Louisiana forward. And that is why I’m running to be your next Governor.”
Wilson joins what has become a crowded race to replace Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited. High-profile candidates include Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Sen. Sharon Hewitt, and Rep. Richard Nelson.
Landry has already locked up the state's Republican Party's endorsement.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, another possible candidate, has not publicly made an announcement on the race.
Qualifying for the fall election is Aug. 8-10, followed by the gubernatorial primary Oct. 14. A possible runoff will be Nov. 18.
