Dr. Shawn Wilson

Dr. Shawn Wilson

 Photo by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Dr. Shawn Wilson, who recently stepped down from his position atop the Department of Transportation and Development, is running for governor, becoming the first high-profile Democrat to launch a bid in the upcoming gubernatorial race.

Wilson made the announcement in a nearly 3-minute video Monday, ending weeks of speculation.

