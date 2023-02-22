To this day, Livingston Mayor Jonathan “JT” Taylor receives mail addressed to Derral Jones.
That’s what happens when you spend two full decades running a town, Taylor said.
“I receive mail with his name still on it and people come into my office every month and say, ‘Mr. Derral said we can do it,’” Taylor said with a laugh. “So a lot of times I have to say, ‘If he said you can do it, then you can do it.’”
Taylor recalled those instances during the Livingston Economic Development Council’s annual meeting on Feb. 9 when Jones, who served as Town of Livingston mayor for five terms, was honored for his impact on his community and the parish at large.
In a packed room at Forrest Grove Plantation, Livingston Economic Development Council (LEDC) officials recognized Jones as this year’s recipient of the Bob Easterly Award, given for contributions to economic development in the parish.
Jones served as Livingston’s mayor for 20 years, from 1997 through 2016. His tenure as mayor came after three terms on the Board of Aldermen. Prior to being an alderman, Jones served as the town fire chief, playing a pivotal role in the town’s response following the September 1982 train derailment.
Jones passed away in December 2017 at the age 76 “at his residence surrounded by his loving family,” according to his obituary.
Taylor presented the Bob Easterly Award plaque to Jones’ wife, Sheila. Jones’ children were also in attendance, as well as current and former Town of Livingston officials.
“The Town of Livingston is a great place because of Mr. Derral’s sacrifices and the things that he did,” Taylor said.
Taylor listed some of the town’s economic gains under Jones, which included the building of a baseball-softball complex, the work on Circle Drive Park, the building of 4.3 miles of sidewalks, improvements to the fire department, the initiation of a professional city planning project, and the overlaying of numerous town streets.
Jones also led efforts to expand the town’s infrastructure, including building a water tower along U.S. 190 and starting the project to build a second tower south of I-12, Taylor said. Other wins included the Epic Piping factory near Livingston and a new sewer plant.
“Mayor Derral had a great vision and understanding of what was forthcoming and preparing for it,” Taylor said.
Jones played a pivotal role during the 1982 train derailment, which dumped hazardous chemicals into the town early one September morning. The disaster — which included 35 tank cars that triggered a series of explosions — forced the evacuation of 2,700 residents from their homes for nearly two weeks.
“I can’t imagine doing something like that,” Taylor said.
Over the years, friends and loved ones of Jones have recalled his dedication to serving others. In 2018, then-Livingston Mayor David McCreary, Jones' successor, said his predecessor lived by a simple motto: Do what is right.
“Unless you knew him, there’s no way to put into words what a good man he was and do him justice,” McCreary said.
“He was a great friend of this county. He had to do things that weren’t popular, but his philosophy was — and he beat it in my head — ‘You do what’s right, and you’ll sleep well at night.’”
Along with his roles in Livingston, Jones served on various boards, including the Livingston Intergovernmental Commission, Emergency 911 board, Louisiana Gas Authority, the Bass Pro Board, the Park and Recreation Board, and the Kiwanis Club.
A 1959 graduate of Acadia Baptist High School, Jones spent a combined 40 years in the auto part and grocery businesses.
A memorial for Jones was unveiled during the Town of Livingston’s 100-year anniversary and Founder’s Day celebration in 2018.
