A former principal and coach was appointed to fill out the remaining term of a Livingston Parish School Board member following his resignation.
Norman Picou, who served in the school system for more than 20 years, will represent District 8 on the School Board following the recent resignation of Frank Parrino.
Dr. Devin Gregoire, of neighboring District 9, made the recommendation to appoint Picou to the vacant seat.
“I have had extensive conversations with the general population of District 8, including all the principals in the area, and have heard nothing but good things about this gentleman,” Gregoiore said of Picou. “Without any equivocation whatsoever, I’d like to put forth Mr. Norman Picou.”
All board members present approved placing Picou in the interim position. Standing before School Board attorney Mark Boyer, Picou was then sworn in and received an ovation from this in attendance.
“I’m looking forward to doing my very best for this short term,” he said near the end of the meeting. “I appreciate everybody having confidence in me.”
Picou will preside over District 8, which covers French Settlement High, French Settlement Elementary, Springfield High, Springfield Middle, Springfield Elementary, Maurepas, and Frost.
Picou replaces Parrino, who was elected to the position in 2018. During the meeting, Superintendent Joe Murphy thanked Parrino for his service to the system following the School Board’s acceptance of his resignation.
“I’d like to thank Mr. Parrino for his service throughout the term on the board,” Murphy said. “We appreciate all he did for District 8 in the time he served as a board member and we wish him the best moving forward.”
Picou’s return to the school system is a homecoming of sorts. He retired from the Livingston Parish school system nine years ago, finishing his career as principal of Springfield High, he said. Before that, he was principal at Springfield Middle, a position he attained after serving as an assistant principal at Juban Parc Junior High.
Picou retired with 35 years in education, including 25 years in Livingston Parish. He said he taught “every subject except English” and spent much of his career coaching basketball.
A Livingston Parish native, Picou grew up in Maurepas and graduated from Springfield High. He went on to play college basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University.
After the meeting, Picou said he was honored to be selected to fill out the interim position.
“Livingston Parish is home for me,” Picou said. “And this school system has done so much for me, that when they asked me to fill in, I knew I had to help.”
Picou will fill Parrino’s term through the end of the year. Picou said he has no intention of running for the permanent seat in the upcoming election.
