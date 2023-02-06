Dallas “Derral” Jones

Former Town of Livingston Mayor Derral Jones will be honored when the Livingston Economic Development Council (LEDC) holds its annual meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Forrest Grove Plantation.

In a press release, LEDC officials said Jones is this year’s recipient of the Bob Easterly Award, which is given for contributions to economic development in the parish.

