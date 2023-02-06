Former Town of Livingston Mayor Derral Jones will be honored when the Livingston Economic Development Council (LEDC) holds its annual meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Forrest Grove Plantation.
In a press release, LEDC officials said Jones is this year’s recipient of the Bob Easterly Award, which is given for contributions to economic development in the parish.
Jones served 20 years — or five terms — as mayor of Livingston and had previously served three terms on the Board of Aldermen. He also presided as the town’s fire chief before voters elected him to the board.
Some of Jones’ greatest accomplishments in office were the building of the town’s baseball-softball complex, the work on Circle Park Drive, the building of several miles of sidewalks, improvements to the fire department, initiation of a professional city planning project, and the overlaying of numerous town streets.
Jones was the town’s fire chief during the September 1982 train derailment, which forced evacuation of 2,700 residents from their homes for nearly two weeks.
Jones also served on various boards in the parish, including the Livingston Intergovernmental Commission, Emergency 911 board, Louisiana Gas Authority, the Bass Pro Board the Park and Recreation Board, and the Kiwanis Club.
A 1959 graduate of Acadia Baptist High School, Jones spent a combined 40 years in the auto part and grocery businesses.
A memorial for Jones was unveiled during the Town of Livingston’s 100-year anniversary and Founder’s Day celebration in 2018.
Tickets for LEDC’s annual meeting can still be purchased by emailing lisa@ledc.net or calling (225) 686-3982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.