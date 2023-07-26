LPPS Free Lunch Meal
Photo from Taylor Media

All Livingston Parish students will be eligible to receive free meals during the upcoming school year, officials recently announced.

The free meals are possible after the district agreed to continue its district’s participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. This allows all students to receive free breakfast and lunch services for the 2023-24 school year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.