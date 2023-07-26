All Livingston Parish students will be eligible to receive free meals during the upcoming school year, officials recently announced.
The free meals are possible after the district agreed to continue its district’s participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. This allows all students to receive free breakfast and lunch services for the 2023-24 school year.
This will be the eighth straight year the district has participated in the program, which has covered the costs for millions of meals. In the last two years alone, the district served out more than a combined 9.7 million meals that parents didn’t have to pay for.
“Our school leaders understand the vital role of healthy meals in the educational process,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “Our students must have access to daily nutrition to learn and develop properly. By accessing the free meal service for all our students, we can ensure that our students have the nutrition they need, and we can reduce the financial burden on our families.”
Managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the CEP program offers free meal services without needing household meal applications, according to Director of School Food Services Sommer Purvis.
Purvis said the CEP reimburses the district for food costs based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals according to their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
The district has participated in the CEP program since the aftermath of the historic August 2016 flood, which damaged more than 70 percent of residences, schools, churches, and businesses in the parish.
The program has resulted in big savings for the district of 27,000 students in grades K-12 in Livingston Parish. In a phone interview this week, Purvis said school cafeterias served 3.2 million lunch meals (roughly 19,000 students a day) and 1.9 breakfast meals (11,000 a day) last year — with $14 million in federal funds helping pay for those meals.
“This program has been important for the district and continues to make an impact for the educational system as a whole,” Purvis said.
With the recent rise in costs, the CEP program may be more important than ever. Purvis said it costs an average of $1,200 a year for a student to eat breakfast and lunch. That’s a 46-percent increase from 2021, she said.
“The cost of food has become a growing hardship in our current economy,” she said. “The CEP program allows us to take away some of that burden for our families during the school year.”
Livingston Parish students return to school on Friday, Aug. 11.
More information on the Livingston Parish Public Schools Child Nutrition Department can be found by visiting its website.
Log In
