LIVINGSTON - With dirt fill on hold, the parish council has focused on other means of raising homes above the Base Flood Elevation (BFE).
The newest target is 'freeboard.' The regulation would require that any new construction, commercial or residential, be built a certain height above the BFE. In the case of Livingston Parish, that target would be one foot.
The 'freeboard' requirement comes as a pivot after the council attempted to find common ground on 'dirt fill' regulations, that would have required any home use pier-and-beam construction if it needed more than two or three feet of dirt fill - depending on lot size - to reach BFE. The pier-and-beam would be used to make up the difference between the regulated dirt fill and base flood.
Council members had a wide variety of opinions on the dirt fill matter, ranging from necessary; to 'too wide spread' without focus on individual cases; to absolutely unnecessary. In the end, ordinance committee chairman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) elected to shelve the dirt fill requirement until a later date.
The unanimous passage of freeboard at the ordinance committee, for consideration by the parish council, came after Director of Homeland Security Mark Harrell gave am impassioned speech about the parish's issues with FEMA and the 'Community Rating System' (CRS).
Harrell recommended the council adopt anything that would help the parish's standing with FEMA, as he begins the process of forming a task force to deal with the list of issues FEMA required the parish to fix before they would be allowed back in the CRS system.
The CRS is a check list of sorts that allows communities to meet certain criteria to earn points. More points lead to more levels of savings on residents flood insurance premiums. The parish had a '9' before their removal from the system, which was good for a 5% discount. Both Walker and Denham Springs carry an '8' rating, good for 10%.
'Freeboard' is worth CRS points.
Proposed changes to the construction requirements come on the heels of controversial, three-foot dirt fill restrictions, combined with a 2-foot freeboard, which were approved in neighboring Ascension Parish in the middle of May.
“That’s a monster,” Talbert said. “I don’t understand ‘no net fill’ and a ‘fill limit.’ I think they’re looking to slow development down, and it may help their floodplain management, I’m not sure.
“I’m just looking to protect our flood plain.”
Developers at the Ascension meeting stressed that new construction would be more expensive in areas where fill is required to raise homes to reach base flood elevation. Pier-and-beam construction would be required for any home that must rise over three feet because the council also passed a requirement that new homes be built “two feet above the base flood elevation.”
John Blount, a general contractor and builder in Livingston Parish, sent a similar message to the ordinance committee. He had originally shown up to discuss dirt fill, but took the time to make comments on any kind of elevation requirement in construction.
"I think we're all in favor of some type of steps, and as a developer I'm behind this," Blount said, "There's no one-size fits all, surely there can be some type of study done (about what's best for what areas)."
The parish council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers in Livingston.
