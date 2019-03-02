FRENCH SETTLEMENT – The interim police chief debunked claims that he is unfit for the job and has harassed some members of the community.
Bill Bliss, who is in his second stint as an interim chief, made his comments Feb. 27 in response to “Call and Comment” messages recently published in The News.
He denied claims that he is “blind,” as the caller stated, but he said he has vision in only one eye. Bliss said it has not affected his job and that he carries a valid Louisiana driver’s license.
He took greater issue with accusations that he and his officers would retaliate against supporters of former Police Chief Harry Brignac, who resigned from his post after two arrests for malfeasance in office.
“That is so untrue,” Bliss said. “We treat everyone the same way and do everything we can to serve the community, ranging from keeping the roadways safe from hazardous drivers to getting a cat out of a tree, as we did last week.
“I refuse to get into a name-calling contest over these accusations,” he said.
Bliss was appointed to serve as chief after Brignac’s resignation. He also served the interim spot when Brignac – a 34-year police chief – was forced to step down in 2016 after he did not send campaign finance report to the state Board of Ethics three years in a row.
Bliss said he has no intention to run for a full term in office.
