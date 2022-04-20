A French Settlement police officer who kept a person from dying was recently recognized by the Livingston Parish Council.
Officer Ryan Adams, of the French Settlement Police Department, received the council’s Life Saving Award for resuscitating an unresponsive drug user he encountered during a response call.
Adams received a standing ovation from those gathered in the council chambers during its April 14 meeting. Councilman Gerald McMorris lauded Adams and the entire department when presenting the plaque.
“We got a wonderful police department down there now that’s well represented,” McMorris said. “I want to thank you guys personally. Thank you guys for your service.”
Adams’ heroic action came last month when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatched him to "an unresponsive overdose subject." Upon arrival, Adams found the subject had no pulse and was not breathing. He then started life-saving measures while contacting other first responders for help.
Adams administered a single dose of Narcan, a medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency, to no avail. French Settlement Police Chief Cary Mosby said officers carry Narcan “in case a Law Enforcement Officer is overexposed in the duties of his or her job.”
“It’s also available in this case if FSPD is the first on scene as seconds count,” Mosby said.
After the first dose of Narcan was unsuccessful, Adams told dispatchers he was going to administer a second dose, “to which the subject slowly started to regain pulse and respirations,” according to Mosby.
The entire event lasted 15 minutes from the time Adams arrived until the subject responded.
The French Settlement Police Department shared news of Adams’ deed and recognition following the meeting.
“We are so proud to have Ryan be a part of our small department,” the post said. “If y’all see Ryan around town make sure to give him a pat on the back!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.