LIVINGSTON - Once more, from the top.
That's the route being taken by the ordinance committee tomorrow night, as the group begins to work through the proposed sewer ordinance, step-by-step.
Committee Chairman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) has proposed that the committee put Eddie Aydell, an engineer with Alvin Fairburn & Associates as well as author of the proposed ordinance, in front and center and go over the ordinance line-by-line.
"This is going to take time, I've said that from the beginning," Talbert said, "but we need to get away from talking about the ordinance as some 'abstract thing' and get down to addressing individual concerns."
The last ordinance committee meeting saw the return of member Shane Mack (District 9) who had not been able to make the first two meetings after the sewer's introduction, due to work responsibilities.
Mack and fellow member John Wascom (District 4) had several questions about required tie-in fees and other pieces of the ordinance. Tie-ins would be required if a public sewer system or private system, in good standing, came within a certain distance of an existing, stand-alone system.
Questions also arose about the EPA and DEQ jurisdiction, and how could the parish step over them to enforce sewer rules.
Aydell said, simply, that neither entity had the manpower to manage or enforce the rules on everyone. Aydell said when Sewer District 2 purchased a number of package plants, over 80% of them were not in compliance after having been run by small-scale sewer operations.
Gerald Burns, who owns a trailer park on Highway 447 south of Walker, expressed disappointment with the fees attached to the ordinance. According to Aydell, a franchise fee of $5 per hookup would be charged quarterly
"I understand Burns' concerns," Talbert said, "but this doesn't apply. This ordinance is, at this time, focused on regulating those package plants and people who sell sewer for a living.
"Not people who have to dispense sewer to a set location."
While the issue of fees was not directly addressed, Talbert said that the random questioning wasn't getting anything done. He went on to say that the ordinance does go in a particular order for a reason, hence his desire to address the the proposal in order.
"I'd like to get through a few pages without major concerns," Talbert said, "but I understand if there's a question or misunderstanding.
"But when that comes up I want to focus on that issue. Let's get it resolved, and then move on."
Talbert has not been shy with his fellow ordinance committee members that his desire is to move to parish wide sewer. Committee member R.C. 'Bubba' Harris believed that the current proposal would not meet that goal.
"I understand you want parish wide sewer, and I'm fine with that," Harris said, "this ain't it."
Harris did not offer a reason why at the time.
The ordinance committee meets at 5:15 p.m., before the council, Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.