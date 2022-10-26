Livingston Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools bus

 David Gray | The News

On Friday afternoon, multiple schools took to social media to warn their communities about an abrupt bus driver shortage, telling parents they’d need to make arrangements to have their children picked up.

Early check-outs would be excused — in fact, they were being encouraged. For many schools, it was an attempt to ease expected traffic around carpool time, which promised to be significant with the influx of extra vehicles.

