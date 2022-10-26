On Friday afternoon, multiple schools took to social media to warn their communities about an abrupt bus driver shortage, telling parents they’d need to make arrangements to have their children picked up.
Early check-outs would be excused — in fact, they were being encouraged. For many schools, it was an attempt to ease expected traffic around carpool time, which promised to be significant with the influx of extra vehicles.
“Carpool will be congested this afternoon,” read a post on Doyle Elementary’s Facebook page.
“We ask for your patience as we try and get students home safely and as quickly as possible,” said South Fork Elementary. “We are finding out about this issue at the same time you are finding out.”
The last-minute scramble resulted from simmering frustrations that had finally boiled over.
On Friday, 21 Livingston Parish bus drivers did not show up for their afternoon shifts in what school officials called “an apparent protest.” That total accounted for about 7 percent of the district’s nearly 300 bus drivers.
The absences primarily impacted the Livingston and Walker communities, which reported 19 of the 21 absences, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement. Most of the absences were reported after the workday began on Friday, Murphy said.
None of the drivers contacted the district to report their absence or formally file a reason for missing, other than entering a sick day on the LPPS Frontline program, Murphy said. But some drivers sent text messages to the parents of their students through the district’s “Remind” system.
Despite the abruptness of the strike, Murphy said “no child was left unattended,” adding that school administrators and teachers stayed with affected students “until proper transportation was available.”
“The district was able to fill one of the absent bus driver’s routes with another driver,” Murphy said. “In other cases, existing drivers were available to cover some of the abandoned routes.
“Where routes could not be covered, the schools contacted parents to make arrangements for those children to be picked up, or in some cases, have another school employee transport them home with parental permission.”
Though the strike caught many off-guard, it was something that had actually been discussed for weeks, with plans for one going back to Labor Day. For months, bus drivers have voiced anger at low pay amid an increasing workload and poor working conditions, frustrations they shared during multiple School Board meetings last week.
“What can bus drivers do that would possibly allow us to make more than the bare minimum?” asked Victoria McDonald, a bus driver of more than 10 years. “Some of us can’t even survive on this.”
There are currently around 300 bus drivers in the district, including 50 special education bus drivers. Combined, their commutes cover more than 10,000 miles a day, surpassing 1.7 million miles a year.
But that's not enough for a district where more than half of its 26,000-plus students ride a bus to and from school.
Josh Day, the district’s transportation director, said there are around 18 routes that have been unfilled since the start of the school year. And because the district has a “very limited” pool of substitute drivers, most of the burden is placed on the district’s permanent drivers to pick up the slack.
The district has tried multiple ways to increase its number of drivers. Over the last year, administrators, teachers, and central office staff members have acquired certifications to drive buses. Day also said the transportation department is holding training courses on a monthly basis — more than double the amount in previous years.
On Thursday, the School Board tried to address the issue by passing an incentive-based compensation package, proposed by Dr. Devin Gregoire, that will reward drivers for exceeding their monthly requirements. The School Board also created 30 “Driver Team Leaders” who will receive an additional $1,500 annually to keep track of this information.
But the new packages weren’t enough to stop some from going on strike.
“I would like to be recognized for being part of the team for getting these kids back and forth to school,” McDonald said the day before the strike. “I’m tired of not being paid what I’m worth.”
‘We’re asking to be paid for what we do’
Months before going on strike, many in the transportation department tried to let district officials know they were getting fed up.
In March, a group of drivers sent School Board members and the superintendent a proposal asking to be compensated for driving extra routes, known as “breakdown” or “buddy” routes. In the proposal, they said substitute drivers receive pay for driving those shifts but that those payments don’t apply to full-time drivers, saying it is “demanded and expected” that they pick up any extra routes.
In the proposal, they said most bus drivers bring home around $500 a month and that their “split shift” — 2.5 hours in the morning and 2.5 in the afternoon — prevents most from getting outside employment.
“We are required to make this our priority over any other job, it’s considered a full-time job,” the proposal said. “Unfortunately, it leaves many having to choose to pay a light bill, grocery bill, or carry insurance.”
During last week’s board meeting, McDonald shared her personal situation to show the hardships bus drivers are facing. With rising costs, she said she is struggling to pay her bills on her current salary. Recently, her car’s engine blew up, but she hasn’t had the money to replace it.
“I love the job I have. I love my kids, parents, and my schools,” McDonald said. “But if I can’t feed my family off of [my paycheck], then my priorities are all wrong.”
In the proposal, which was signed by 200 bus drivers, drivers asked to be paid the rate for substitutes, which is $75 per day (morning and afternoon routes). If extra routes are split among multiple drivers, they would split that payment.
“If we received additional pay for the breakdowns we drive, and are required to drive regardless, that would increase our take home pay, easing some of today’s financial burdens along with showing your appreciation to your dedicated bus operators,” the proposal said.
But the proposal was never brought to the full School Board for discussion, something bus drivers took issue with during multiple board meetings last week.
“I don’t think the drivers are asking for something outrageous or unheard of,” said bus driver Lisa Cothran. “We’re asking to be paid for what we do and be paid graciously.”
McDonald told board members that, after sending the proposal, the petitioners requested a meeting with the superintendent before the start of the school year, a request she claimed was “ignored.” Bus drivers then planned a “sick out” day around the Labor Day holiday, which led to an “impromptu” meeting with the superintendent.
But no raise came, McDonald said.
“On average, a driver makes between $18,000 and $20,000 per year, and we are forced to drive extra routes that are not on their assigned contract with no extra compensation,” McDonald said. “This is very poor pay for someone who should be considered certified.”
Drivers also expressed concerns with their working conditions, which include discipline problems with rowdy kids to triple-digit temperatures inside packed buses. Some drivers also said schools give their cell phone numbers out to parents — despite being asked not to — and that they field calls throughout the week and on weekends.
“There is more that goes on than picking up kids,” Cothran said.
In Livingston Parish, all but the special education buses run without air conditioning. Speaking to board members, Cothran said she brought a thermostat on her bus “and it registered 100 degrees,” something she noted no other school environment has to deal with.
“If an animal was in a car at 100 degrees, we’d be put in jail for that,” she said. “Air conditioners are important. In this building, we have AC. All of our maintenance vehicles have AC, and no kids are involved in that. Our buses have kids.”
School Board member Kellee Dickerson said she has experienced the hardships bus drivers face on their buses “first-hand.”
“Riding on these buses, they go through a lot, especially on those rainy days,” she said.
Bus drivers have also taken issue with their status as “support staff,” arguing they should be reclassified due to the certifications they must hold. Drivers must have an up-to-date commercial driver’s license and pass an annual physical, they said.
“We need another classification for drivers,” McDonald said. “We’re held to a different standard all the time.”
‘Committed to creating a positive, healthy working environment’
Two days after the strike, Murphy sent a letter addressed to LPPS employees, parents, and students.
In his letter, the superintendent thanked the drivers and employees “who took extra routes and stayed at the school after hours” to make sure children were accounted for and kept safe. He also laid out steps the district has taken to improve pay for bus drivers and all of its nearly 4,000 employees, an issue that has been at the forefront amid a shortage of school workers.
“This school board and administration are committed to creating a positive, healthy working environment for all our employees districtwide,” Murphy said. “Much effort as of late has gone into improving wages, while continuing to provide reliable benefits and a safe working environment.”
In the letter, Murphy said LPPS bus drivers are contracted for a five-hour work day but that “no driver’s set route schedule requires that much time.” Drivers who do exceed the daily contract can fill out a supplement pay form.
Murphy also noted that even though bus drivers “are technically part-time workers,” they are considered full-time, meaning the district pays for 75 percent of their healthcare costs. They also receive 10 sick days annually.
Murphy said the district has increased pay for contracted drivers by $1,500 over the last two years. Bus drivers will also have received a total of $2,750 in stipends from February 2021 through March 2023.
Another raise could come following the activation of a special taxing district, the Education Facilities Improvement District (EFID). This district, which held its first meeting Oct. 24, has the authority to propose a tax that residents would then vote on. According to its by-laws, any tax could only be used for LPPS employee salaries and benefits.
The School Board activated the EFID in September in an attempt to improve salaries in a district that is one of the most underpaid despite being one of the highest achieving. The Livingston Parish school system ranks 38th in the state for the average teacher pay — a ranking that further plummets for bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers, and food service workers.
“With that said, we support the well-being of our employees so they in turn can make a positive impact in the lives of the children we serve,” Murphy said at the end of his letter. “I would ask all our employees to keep our children first and to continue being a reliable and trusted presence in our parish.”
‘We need to show them some courtesy’
Tensions got high during Thursday’s School Board meeting as board members and officials debated how best to compensate bus drivers for extra work.
Several bus drivers attended the meeting — the second time in less than a week they packed the School Board office — and implored board members to avoid making things “worse.”
“If something doesn’t change, it’s only gonna get majorly worse,” McDonald said. “We’re down 18 routes now, and if people can’t pay their bills, they’re not gonna stay with this job, and you’ll be even more routes down.”
Day suggested a package that would pay drivers after they covered more than 10 consecutive days of breakdown routes. But Gregoire noted it is rare for a driver to cover that many extra routes on consecutive days, which is why he suggested a package that’ll award drivers for exceeding their monthly allotment.
Under Gregoire’s proposal, drivers will receive an additional $10 per extra route to be paid at the end of the month. This proposal, which was ultimately approved by the school board, recently received “approval” from the Department of Labor regarding its legality.
“This is an incentive for not calling in sick and people running the breakdown routes,” Gregoire said. “Once they pass 100 percent of their normal allocated routes, they can take advantage of this.”
But not all agreed with Gregoire’s suggestion.
“I’m gonna say ‘no’”, Dickerson said, expressing an opinion that the program could result in favoritism. “I support y’all [bus drivers], but this is too confusing and y’all deserve more than this.”
At one point, arguments arose among board members, who disagreed on whether bus drivers should be allowed to speak after public comment had ended.
“We need to show them some courtesy,” Dickerson said.
“They can come up here to the front instead of shouting,” said School Board President Cecil Harris.
“They’re welcome to do that, but usually they’re turned away because we’re so disrespectful to them,” Dickerson responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.