DENHAM SPRINGS – Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, for the three Livingston Parish victims in a shooting spree that spanned two parishes on Jan. 26.
Services for Billy Ernest, his daughter, Summer, and son Tanner will begin at noon at Abundant Life Church. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-noon.
The three were shot at their home on Courtney Road near Walker around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Dakota Theriot, 21, confessed to the murders of the Ernest family – along with the slaying of his parents in Gonzales -- Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news conference on Jan. 29.
Theriot allegedly killed the Ernests between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. He had been staying with the family for several weeks after his parents had asked him to leave their home in Gonzales.
Theriot then drove Billy Ernest’s Dodge pickup truck to make the 25-mile trip to Gonzales, where he killed his parents. He drove nearly 950 miles to Warsaw, Va., where he was believed to have sought refuge at his grandmother’s house.
He was arrested in driveway of his grandmother’s home in Warsaw, Va. He arrived at her residence just as Richmond County sheriff deputies performed a safety check on the house at his grandmother’s request.
Theriot heads to court on Friday in Richmond County, Va., for an extradition hearing. If he waives extradition, he could be back in Louisiana by Saturday or Sunday, Webre said.
Once Theriot is charged in Ascension Parish, he will be transferred to Livingston Parish, where he will be charged and held in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
21st District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said he and 23rd District Attorney Ricky L. Babin will discuss which court should hear the first trial for Theriot. Perrilloux represents Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa, while Babin’s district covers Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes.
Theriot could face the death penalty, Perrilloux said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.