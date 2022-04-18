Get Off My Nerves Chiropractic celebrates Denham Springs opening

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Get Off My Nerves Chiropractic’s newest location in Denham Springs with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Dr. Cathy Caillouet spoke on behalf of her business to the attendees. After serving the Baton Rouge area for over 20 years, Dr. Cathy Caillouet made the decision to open a location in Denham Springs.
During the ribbon-cutting, Caillouet introduced Get Off My Nerves Chiropractic’s newest addition to the team, Dr. Jeff Franco. Her staff members are fantastic and her office in Denham Springs is robust, open, and very accommodating.
Expansion plans to the office are currently in the works to provide even more services to clients.
Get Off My Nerves Chiropractic offers chiropractic services, massage therapy, deep tissue laser treatment, cryotherapy services, ultrasound therapy and a host of other services that cater to all clients.
Present for the event were Get off My Nerves staff members, family members, and Chamber Officials.
Get Off My Nerves Chiropractic is located at 1234 Del Este Avenue, Building 3, Suite 302, in Denham Springs.
More information can be found on the company's website, www.getoffmynerveschiropractic.com.
