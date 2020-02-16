Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.