It had been roughly 18 months since the parish council passed a controversial ordinance surrounding ingress and egress into subdivisions.
To set the stage, councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) began receiving heat from his constituents regarding a D.R. Horton development on Duff Road. The same development recently required a cooperative endeavor agreement between the developer, the parish, and the city of Walker to add a turning lane and traffic light to the corner of Duff Road and Burgess Avenue - per DOTD requirements.
That agreement has not yet been signed.
During late 2018, however, those residents were not only concerned about traffic on Duff Road, but safety as well. The question was posited, asking about first responders - or even personal emergencies - being an issue because one means of ingress and egress into a subdivision could cause major traffic problems.
Girlinghouse was 'grilled' by residents at a town hall meeting since the parish had no such ordinances to help ease those issues. Girlinghouse understood the concerns, because under parish ordinances - at that time - a developer could create a 2,000-home subdivision with but one entry and exit.
At a parish council meeting in October 2018, the parish council passed an ordinance to require additional outlets to roadways passed 4-3. Councilmen Jeff Ard, Tracy Girlinghouse, Garry "Frog" Talbert, and John Wascom approved the measure, while R.C. "Bubba" Harris, Tab Lobell, and Shane Mack opposed.
The ordinance on entrances passed 5-2. Harris joined Ard, Girlinghouse, Talbert, and Wascom in support of the measure. Lobell and Mack voted against it.
Both votes were split east versus west.
However, a new DSLD development named Nickens Lake was ready to move into their third filing - which would push them past that 199 home barrier. Therefore, they sought a waiver from the parish council on having to add a second means of ingress and egress to the subdivision, as the current layout and plan for the subdivision did not account for either.
The location is off 4-H club road, in a place that did not flood due to its height. An inspection of the Amite River's path through the area shows that the river actually pushes back north and around the bluff, before coming back south.
Nickens Lake is also the proposed site for a second Denham Springs area high school, once the population needs dictate it a necessity. DSLD donated frontage for the school, and the school board owns 150 acres at the site.
A representative from DSLD said that subdivision does not have a two-lane means of ingress and egress, but a four lane boulevard to accommodate quick traffic exits and open lanes for first responders to enter and exit in case of emergency.
The vote was 8-1 in favor of the waiver so DSLD could move into their new filing. Girlinghouse was the lone 'no' vote.
Talbert said that the boulevard-type entry allowed DSLD to meet the purpose of the ordinance, he believed it was worth granting the waiver. Parish Council Attorney Chris Moody said that, "usually, you don't want to grant a waiver but sometimes, if you think it's right, you do."
