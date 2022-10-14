Lake Maurepas
File Photo

Livingston Parish’s fight against carbon capture technology continued Thursday, when the council approved a year-long moratorium on Class V injection wells – a necessary step for companies looking to store carbon dioxide emissions underground.

The council’s 5-2 vote came after a lengthy discussion that featured comments from advocates and opponents of the practice, which has become a controversial issue over the last several weeks in Livingston Parish.

