SORRENTO -- A Gonzales man is in custody for vehicular homicide after a three-vehicle crash that took the life of a Springfield resident in the southeast area of Ascension Parish on the morning of Saturday, March 16.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 29-year-old Rodney Earl of Gonzales was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 70 in a 2010 Buick Lacrosse. For reasons still under investigation,
Earl crossed the center line and side swiped a southbound 2012 Honda Accord. After striking the Honda, Earl continued to travel northbound in the southbound lane on LA Hwy 70, which resulted in the Buick striking Little’s 2002 Ford Focus head-on.
Despite the fact that he was properly restrained, Little sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.
The driver and the passenger of the Honda were properly restrained. They were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Although impairment is not suspected by Little or the driver of the Honda, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Earl was not restrained at the time of the crash. He was transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Earl, and a toxicology sample was taken from him to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis. Troopers also discovered Earl was in possession of several different types of narcotics. After being medically cleared from OLOL, Troopers arrested Earl and booked him into the Ascension Parish Detention Center for violating LRS 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide, LRS 14:39.1 Vehicular Negligent Injuring, LRS 40:966 Possession of Schedule I Drugs,LRS 40:967 Possession Schedule II Drugs, LRS 32:295.1 No Seatbelt, and LRS 32:71 Driving Left of Center. This crash remains under investigation.
