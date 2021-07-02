The bank accounts for Louisiana college athletes are about to get pretty full.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he had signed legislation allowing college athletes in the state to earn compensation from their name, image and likeness, a move he called “a critical and historic moment.”
Louisiana’s law went into effect as of July 1, 2021.
In a statement, Edwards said, “It is only fitting that college athletes be able to benefit financially from their hard work and to have more control over their personal likenesses, which many organizations and entities have already done for years.”
He added that it was “beyond time for this law.”
“This is a critical and historic moment for athletes in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “I thank Senator Pat Connick for his tremendous work on this bill, and I am proud to join with the Louisiana Legislature to sign into law protections and rules that allow our athletes to profit off of their own name, image, or likeness.”
In Senate Bill 60, lawmakers agreed that intercollegiate athletes are provided with “significant educational opportunities” but that those benefits “should not infringe upon an intercollegiate athlete’s ability to earn compensation for the athlete's name, image, or likeness.”
“An intercollegiate athlete must have an equal opportunity to control and profit from the commercial use of the athlete’s name, image, or likeness, and be protected from unauthorized appropriation and commercial exploitation of the athlete’s right to publicity, including the athlete’s name, image, or likeness,” the bill states.
Sen. Patrick Connick, the bill’s sponsor, called the new law “life-changing” and said it will allow college athletes to maintain their status as amateurs but also to earn a living for their hard work while they’re in college.
“This is what’s right and fair for our athletes and I am proud that Louisiana was one of the first states to enact a law that empowers them to benefit from their own personal brands,” Connick said.
Edwards’ signing of Senate Bill 60 came shortly after the NCAA Board of Directors approved one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics Wednesday and cleared the way for athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity endangering their eligibility or putting their schools in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules.
The move effectively suspends NCAA restrictions on payments to athletes for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances, according to the Associated Press. It applies to all three divisions or some 460,000 athletes.
The law passed Louisiana’s Legislature with a bipartisan majority.
“Today is a historic day for LSU Athletics and student athletes across the state of Louisiana,” said LSU athletic director Scott Woodward. “This is a transformational moment in collegiate athletics, and this legislation will empower student athletes – for this generation and those to come – as they continue to advance their academic and athletic dreams.”
