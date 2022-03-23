Gov. John Bel Edwards on Feb. 25 announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions, including one local resident.
Jennifer Anne Hillman of Denham Springs has been appointed to the Department of Revenue. She will serve as the assistant secretary for the Office of Tax Administration Group III.
The mission of the Department of Revenue is to fairly and efficiently collect tax revenue to fund public services; to regulate charitable gaming and the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco; and to support state agencies in the collection of overdue debts.
