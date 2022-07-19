Gov. John Bel Edwards on July 15 announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions, with one selection coming from Livingston Parish.
Carl “Jack” Varnado, Jr., of Livingston, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN) Board.
Varnado is a captain with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and previous deputy director of the St. Tammany Parish Communications District. He will represent the National Emergency Number Association.
The Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board serves to defend the public health, safety and welfare by protecting the people of the State of Louisiana against unnecessary deaths and morbidity due to trauma and time-sensitive illness.
